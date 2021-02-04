NORTH KINGSTOWN — They’re a year older, but they were already pretty wise to begin with.
North Kingstown’s sophomore class is the kind you can build around, and the construction started early. Several freshmen took center stage for a team that went 15-3 last season and made the Division I semifinals.
With some standout seniors gone to graduation, it’s time for the young stars to take over.
“They’re more mature. They really run the lanes well, they know where to be. When you’re talking to them, setting something up, they really understand what you’re looking for,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “To give them that exposure was huge. And you can just see, they’re not afraid.”
The sophomores are joining senior Casey Westall and a handful of other returners to form another squad that should contend in D-I. Last season was North Kingstown’s best since 2013-14, when it won the state title. While the Skippers will miss the seniors from that team, especially guard Katelyn Haberle and center Maggie Schwab, there’s reason to believe last year’s success was only the beginning.
“I think we’ve got a little something special going,” Simeone said.
The Skippers are facing their first big test this week. They were set to visit La Salle on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. They entered that matchup with a 3-0 record, having won non-league games against Cumberland and Westerly before a 54-28 win over Coventry in their league opener last Thursday.
“The non-league games were tougher than this,” Simeone said after Thursday’s win. “Cumberland gave us a tough run. They’re physical. And Westerly, they beat you up. But we were able to go on some nice eight or 10 point runs to get it going. It’s been good – I think everybody has been playing well.”
The Skippers dominated at both ends against Coventry, racing to a 16-3 lead after one quarter and a 32-7 advantage at halftime. They forced turnovers at one end and pushed the pace at the other, scoring both inside and outside. Coventry limited turnovers in the second half but North Kingstown was undettered, pulling away with a 10-0 run late in the third quarter.
Jordan Moreau scored a game-high 18 points. Jillian Rogers and Carly Lafferty scored nine points each.
Those three make up the nucleus of the sophomore class. Rogers was the leading scorer in the team’s playoff run last year, while Moreau started all season. Lafferty was a key contributor off the bench.
“We’re more confident,” Moreau said. “As freshmen, you’re a little nervous. We’re used to it now.”
The results so far have been impressive.
“Lafferty is playing phenomenal. Real fluid on the floor and runs the floor well,” Simeone said. “Jillian, we’ve got her as a guard this year. We got her out of the paint. So she’s able to shoot, drive, whatever’s there. She gets in the flow of the game better. Jordan has been shooting the ball very well.”
The Skippers also have sophomore Katherine Martone, who saw time as a freshman. Junior Anina Sherman often provided a boost off the bench last year, while juniors Mackenzie Creed and Caroline Peters are seeing their first extended action this season. Senior Isabella DeGregory returns, while fellow senior Westall ties everything together from the point guard spot.
“She settles them all down,” Simeone said. “We want to push the tempo but they get going a little too fast sometimes.”
It’s a small varsity crew, with only nine on the roster, but it’s a group the Skippers are excited to run with. While the schedule is shortened, they’ll match up with a number of the other top contenders in D-I like La Salle, South Kingstown and St. Raphael.
Next after the game against La Salle is a trip to East Greenwich on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.