The last time Archie Miller was in the Ryan Center, on Feb. 10, 2017, his Dayton Flyers rode two late 3-pointers to a win over the University of Rhode Island.
He’ll be in town next to lead the home team.
Miller has been tabbed as URI’s next head coach, a splashy hire that signals the school’s commitment to put the program back among the best in the Atlantic 10 and beyond. Miller will replace David Cox, who was dismissed March 11 after four seasons.
A press conference is being scheduled for Monday morning.
Miller won two regular season A-10 titles at Dayton and took the Flyers to the Elite Eight in 2014. A hot commodity for several years given his success with the Flyers, he was hired by Indiana in 2017. He was fired last spring after four years.
Miller figured to draw plenty of interest from other schools this year but URI locked him up before the coaching carousel could pick up much speed. That a fairly big name like Miller would make the move to Kingston is a nod to the program’s status, even with its recent dip; that the school would invest in Miller shows a desire to enhance that status and a willingness to take the necessary steps to do it. Miller clearly likes what he has heard from URI in that regard. A coach who had it all at Dayton and Indiana would not settle for much less.
Miller bears some similarities to former URI head coach Dan Hurley, in style and background. Defense is a priority for Miller, as it is for Hurley. Both flash fiery demeanors on the sideline. They’re also from hard-charging basketball families. Archie’s older brother, Sean Miller, was a highly successful coach at Xavier and Arizona. Their father was a longtime high school coach in Pennsylvania. Archie played his college ball at North Carolina State and was an assistant coach at several stops - including with his brother at Arizona - before taking the Dayton job in 2011.
Miller’s time in the A-10 at Dayton should serve as a blueprint for Rhode Island. The Flyers were coming off two straight seasons of hovering around the .500 mark in A-10 play. Miller took them to a 9-7 mark and a 20-win season in his first year at the helm. After a brief step backward the next year, the Flyers made the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and caught fire with three straight wins for an Elite Eight berth. The momentum from that run never faded, with Dayton finishing first or second in the conference standings each of the next three years and making the NCAA Tournament each time. Miller was 139-63 in his six seasons at Dayton.
At Indiana, Miller struck recruiting gold early in his tenure when he landed Romeo Langford, but success on the court was elusive. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament in his first two years, though they did advance to the NIT quarterfinals in 2019. They were on track for an NCAA bid ahead of the canceled NCAA Tournament in 2020. The trend did not continue the next year, with the Hoosiers going 12-15, ending the season with six straight losses. He finished his time at Indiana with a 67-56 overall record and a 33-43 mark in Big Ten games.
Miller is a native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh. He and Sean played for their father at Blackhawk High School. John won nearly 700 games in a 35-year career.
Miller has been a part of a spark for URI once before. After that 2017 meeting, the Rams lost again five days later, then won nine games in a row, culminating in the program’s long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament.
Now he’ll drive that quest again.
