When South Kingstown won the 2020 boys soccer state title, a strong senior class and a group of talented young players led the way. Last year, those young players formed another great senior class and teamed up with another wave of young talent to win the state title.
On and on it goes for one of the best, most consistent programs in the state. The Rebels lost a ton of talent from their championship squad but the baton has been passed, and the young players are ready to jump onto the path blazed by their predecessors.
“I think we’ll be underestimated,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “Everyone will look at who we lost. Trying to stay under the radar a little bit.”
The Rebels are in the midst of one of the best runs in the storied history of their program. Two championships in three years matches the total number of titles South had won in its history.
And in the one year between championships, South Kingstown lost in the semifinals. The program is riding a streak of 17 consecutive winning seasons. They’ve made it at least as far as the semis for six straight years.
It will not be easy to meet the high standard, given the graduation losses, like all-staters Dan Banks and Tom Leonard. Second-team all-state goalie Fisher Nadeau also departed for an MLS Next program.
“Lost 12 seniors, lost two to MLS Next and one to baseball, so we lost 15 guys,” Armstrong said. “Our varsity is small. But the personnel we have is strong.”
There was no shortage of talent behind the veterans last year, and it’s ready to shine now. The top returners are defenders Jeff Burns and Derek Moffat, who helped anchor that unit last season. The senior class also includes Braeden Duff. The junior class is primed to take center stage, led by players like Talan Bradley, Youssou Dabakh, Joseph Mancini, Will Rosenblum, Corey Templeton, Ben White and Ryan Windhurst. Several underclassmen are also pushing for time, including sophomore Jacob Brodeur and freshman Cole McCall, a rare freshman on varsity for the Rebels. Sophomore Matt Clark is taking over at the goalie spot.
“The junior group is super exciting - the most technical guys in the state,” Armstrong said. “Corey Templeton, Talan Bradley, Ben White and Will Rosenblum. Hopefully, those guys will never come out of the game. They were the little dudes coming off the bench who would give us something totally different. Now those guys are juniors and they’re really the ones to watch.”
The Rebels may have a bit of a different identity this season, shifting from a veteran and physical team to a smaller and younger one.
“Last year, we were a big, old, strong team,” Armstrong said. “This year, we’re small, fit, technical, fast. We’re a much different type of team. We’ll be able to keep the ball more, we’ll be more dangerous in one-on-one situations wide. We’ll be able to play a lot more systems because of how fit we are. It’s a dynamic, younger team.”
NK regroups
It’s hard not to get caught up on what’s missing for the North Kingstown boys soccer team this season. Last year’s senior class powered two consecutive state runner-up finishes. Connor Froberg, Dan Goba and Chase Zoerner were first-team all-state selections. Froberg and Goba were All-Americans. Goba was named Gatorade Player of the Year.
They were a spectacular group. But this is a program that has done plenty of winning with or without the spectacular, and the Skippers are ready to keep rolling. They aren’t focused on what they’ve lost - just on learning who they are now.
“We started this week having not played together as a group - and having not played a game in three years without Froberg, Goba and Zoerner,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “We played Moses Brown in a friendly and it went fine, but guys were a little frustrated that they didn’t do as well as they expected. We said to them, ‘You’ve never played together before.’ It kind of hit them in that moment that it’s going to be a little different.”
The Skippers have a good senior class taking the torch. Several played key roles last year, while others will be stepping into the starting lineup for the first time. Noah Korzeniowski helped field North’s high-scoring attack with his play in the midfield last year and is back to lead the charge. Joshua Chen and Daniel Blanco saw plenty of time in the midfield, while Jake Pezza contributed up front. Joe Williams was a contributor on the back line. The senior class also includes standout forward Anthony DeNicola, who did not play last year, John McGuiness, Rhys Raupp, Cody Rohrbach and Liam Wren. Juniors Johnluca Frenzilli and Mikiyas Ashenafi chipped in last year. Sophomore goalie Ethan Ford returns after he ran with the starting job as a freshman.
Several more players who did not see much varsity time last year will be pushing for chances. An atmosphere of opportunity isn’t the worst thing in the world.
“It’s going to be a work in progress, but I think it’s dawning on them that the opportunity is there to take on the role that some of those guys had,” Fanning said. “I think everyone’s excited about it.”
Finding reliable goal scorers will be one of the top priorities for the Skippers, after Goba pumped in an absurd 30 goals last season.
“The spirit has been great,” Fanning said. “Everyone knows that we need to find goals somewhere. That’s going to take some time.”
Narragansett building around young group
After winning the Division III title in 2020 and finishing as the runner-up in 2021, the Narragansett boys soccer team moved up to D-II last year and remained competitive, going 7-7 and qualifying for the playoffs.
Now the challenge is to stay in the mix with a young squad.
“Last year, we moved up and made the playoffs, which was our goal,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “Losing those seniors, it’s a big change. We’ll have to be a little coy with it, play a smarter and smoother type of game.”
Seniors Lucas Masson, Alex Laplume and Jake Biafore are serving as captains. Masson has been a three-year contributor who played a role for the championship and runner-up teams. Laplume and Biafore were also on the runner-up squad. Senior goalie Adam Simone is back after a lot of time between the pipes last season. Luke Strom rounds out the small senior class.
“It’s a lot of young talent around them,” Kennedy said. “Just trying to keep possession and progress.”
The next wave of talent includes a big freshman class, with many players who will get a shot at immediate opportunities.
“We’re heavy with young kids,” Kennedy said. “It’s a good group. A lot of them can use both feet, they pass the ball really well. I don’t know if it’s a shoutout to the local programs or the clubs in the area, but the coaches are doing a really good job with these kids.”
In addition to inexperience, the physical part of the game is not easy for a young group.
“The physicality part of it in the high school game - we’re going to have to work on that part of it. A lot of it is just time for the kids to get a little bigger,” Kennedy said. “But we have a good freshman class, a good sophomore and junior core and a nice senior class.”
And the success of the last few years has the Mariners on a good path.
“We have a good positive mentality,” Kennedy said. “We’re excited to get the season going.”
Prout looks for progress
Prout had an up-and-down year in 2022, no surprise after heavy graduation losses from a team that was in the 2021 semifinals. But the experience gained from last year’s grind should be helpful as the Crusaders look to get back into contention in D-III this season.
Six seniors are leading the way for the Crusaders, and several standout underclassmen are also in the fold.
The senior group includes Ryan Barrett, Jack Manning, Dante Mills, Lars Mueller, Jackson Reeves and Tyler Simo. Multi-sport standout Matt Chofay leads the junior class, which also features Luke Crocker, Kaden Osenkowski, Kelton Roberts, Paxton Roberts and Eli Wood. Prout has five sophomores and a freshman on the roster, as well.
The Crusaders held their own at times last year, shaking off a tough start to finish at 7-8-1. They qualified for the playoffs and were ousted in the opening round.
