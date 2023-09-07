North Kingstown town officials said this week that, despite an online campaign by local residents to get the town involved in the repair and maintenance of Elm Grove Cemetery, there's nothing they can do at the local level at the moment as the historic cemetery continues to fall into a state of disrepair. Town officials said they have reached dead ends in trying to address problems at the privately-owned cemetery as the Elm Grove Cemetery's board of directors has not met in over 16 years, does not have a living member and the current superintendent of the property is 72 years and struggling to keep up with maintenance due to health and financial complications. Do you believe local towns have an obligation to intervene when cemeteries with historical significance fall into disrepair? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

