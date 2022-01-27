Kyle Froberg’s North Kingstown High School teams won two state soccer championships on the field at Rhode Island College’s Alumni Stadium.
Now, Froberg will call that field home.
The former Skipper player and coach was named the new head men’s soccer coach for the Anchormen last week, replacing long time head man John Mello, who stepped down after 18 years at the helm.
“The job popped up. John had been there for 18 years. It popped up, we started talking about it,” Froberg said. “There were a lot of good candidates for the job, from what I understand. I’m pretty happy to have the opportunity.”
A Jamestown native, Froberg was an all-state player at North Kingstown High School and went on to play at the University of Rhode Island. His brother Steve took the same path. When Steve became the head coach at North Kingstown, Kyle joined him as an assistant, then took over the head job for nine seasons, finishing his run in 2015. The family’s presence remains strong with the Skippers. Kyle’s son, Jake, was an all-stater in 2019. Steve’s son, Connor, was an all-stater this past fall after leading the Skippers to a state runner-up finish.
“We love North Kingstown,” Froberg said.
Kyle’s teams won championships in 2007 and 2014, both at Rhode Island College.
“That’s what I said in my interview,” Froberg said. “I told them, ‘I enjoy coming up here to play.’”
Since departing North Kingstown in 2015, Froberg has been an assistant coach under Gareth Elliott at URI. The Rams won two Atlantic 10 championships in Froberg’s time there.
There weren’t many opportunities that could have pried Froberg away from his alma mater, but the chance to stay in Rhode Island and take over a strong program was tempting.
“I don’t mind being an assistant coach, I really don’t,” he said. “But to be able to run my own program is something I wanted to do. I enjoyed my time at URI quite a bit, but when the opportunity presents itself, I’d be a fool not to go after it.”
Under Mello, the Anchormen were contenders in the Little East Conference more often than not. They won the league title and made the NCAA Tournament in 2008. This past fall, they went 11-7-1, and lost in the conference tournament semifinals.
“I’ve talked to a few people and the players that are on the team currently, I saw a lot of them in clinics at URI and I’ve seen a lot of them play,” Froberg said. “There are a number of guys on the roster who were interested in URI and kind of needed one thing to happen that didn’t happen or whatever. Maybe Rhode Island College was a good fit for them. Luis Blanco is doing really well at RIC and he’s a guy who was an All-American out of Rhode Island. Sa-leem Kamarah did really well this past year. There’s definitely some talent. It’s a fine line sometimes between Division I, II and III.”
And there’s potential for big success. Just last year, the Anchormen lost a 2-1 decision to Connecticut College, which went on to win the Division III national championship.
“We want to be near the top of the conference every year,” Froberg said. “John Mello did a really good job with the team, competing every year and being up near the top. There are a number of good teams. You have a number of teams that are strong and then you’re also trying to build and say, ‘What do we need to do to be a Connecticut College and win a national championship?’ RIC lost to them 2-1 last year and that was in the last four or five minutes. So they’re pretty close.”
Froberg’s arrival comes just after the recent announcement of facility upgrades to Alumni Field, including an artificial turf surface.
“(Athletic Director) Don Tencher has done a real good job of fundraising and getting things done at RIC,” Froberg said. “Whether everything is ready in time or not, I’m OK playing on the current surface. Just the dimensions for college are a little small. I’ve already had a few conversations with (women’s coach) Phil Pincince about what we want to see in a field. Hopefully, we break ground and we’re ready to go in the fall.”
