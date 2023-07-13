WARWICK — Eli Totten ranged back from shortstop into shallow left field to catch a pop-up, saw the runner at first base drifting toward second and fired a laser back to the bag.
On a night when South Kingstown made all the plays, that double play topped the highlight reel and ended the game. It secured a 4-3 win over Warwick Continental American in the District 3 12-year-old tournament on Thursday night.
“That was fantastic,” manager Josh Rosen said. “It’s so good to watch the special things on the field like that. After all the routine and the plays that don’t go your way, then you get a play like that that just comes together perfectly. Especially to end the game, that was great to see. Happy for Eli, happy for the team.”
A year after winning the 11-year-old district tournament, South Kingstown is now one win away from another championship. They followed up the win over Warwick with a 13-4 triumph over Chariho in the winners bracket final. South Kingstown awaits either Chariho or Coventry in the title round, which is set for Sunday.
South knew getting past Warwick Continental American would be one of its toughest challenges. The two met in the 11s championship last summer. This time, South Kingstown jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but saw Warwick tie the game in the fourth.
After South Kingstown pitcher Mason O’Hagan threw three scoreless innings and ran into trouble, Cole Rosen came on and allowed an RBI double that tied the game, but stopped the rally there.
The game stayed tied until the sixth, when South Kingstown went to work. A misplay on a pop-up to shallow right field allowed Jayden Martin to reach. Rosen followed with a base hit up the middle to put two on. Johnny D’Agostino then cranked a line drive down the right-field line for an RBI double, as Martin raced home with the go-ahead run.
“Maybe it’s that little bit more experience and being in that spot before,” Josh Rosen said. “We’ve had plenty of games where the other team hits you with a punch and you have to respond. We’ve had that experience before. We try to tell the kids to stay positive, wait for the next play and have all their hard work pay off. That’s kind of what got us into the spot where we could just come right back.”
Rosen allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth before a force-out at second base. With a runner on first, Totten made his game-ending play, making the catch and not stopping there.
Big-game experience and the right mindset set the stage for Totten to deliver.
“We’re trying to have the boys stay in a good positive mental place, where they can put themselves in a position to show off their skills when it’s time,” Josh Rosen said. “Rather than being on their heels, or thinking about the last play or the last at-bat. We know, as athletes, all these kids are special, and they can make plays like that once in a while when they’re in the right spot and the right mindset.”
Before the big finish, South Kingstown had taken the early lead with a big third inning. Nico Lepore was hit by a pitch with one out. Stephen Gazerro singled, and Lepore scored on a passed ball. After a walk to Martin, Rosen smacked a two-run single to make it 3-0.
O’Hagan struck out three through the first three innings. Rosen pitched the final three frames, striking out three.
South Kingstown is now 4-0 in the tournament.
“We’ll take it one game at a time, but very proud of the boys,” Rosen said. “And this is another game in the sequence that’s going to help them for the next one. We’ve gotten Continental a couple of times over the years. We knew coming in that they want to get us one of these times. Certainly, they brought it. Just proud of the boys for hanging in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.