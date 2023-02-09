COVENTRY — Before embarking upon a normal offseason where Ben Brutti could build a foundation with an eye towards his first spring training as a professional, the former South Kingstown High standout had to ace a different kind of test.
Brutti spent last summer toiling away in an injury-specific rehab group. Before last year’s MLB Draft, the hard-throwing pitcher was aware of what was on the table in the event he elected to sign with a pro franchise. Upon selecting Brutti in the 11th round, the Cincinnati Reds informed him that he wouldn’t be appearing in actual minor-league games in 2022. In so many words, Brutti was told to think big picture.
“The Reds wanted me to rehab my [left] shoulder to make sure it was good going forward for the upcoming seasons,” Brutti said last week while working out at Hop’s Athletic Performance a few days before heading off to spring training
From early August until two weeks before Halloween, Brutti spent his days at the Reds’ spring training facility that’s located in Goodyear, Arizona. When he did pick up a baseball, he played catch ranging from 120-150 feet. Looking back, it was a stretch that proved to be beneficial in a get-to-know-you sense, particularly with the training staff.
“I got to know them more than if I were playing games. It was good to get my feet wet that way,” said Brutti. “I felt very comfortable talking to them and got all their phone numbers. They texted me during the offseason. Now I have a good base of what they want from me … goals for the upcoming season.”
The fact that Brutti threw a pair of what he described as high-end bullpen sessions on consecutive Fridays – each bullpen featured 20-25 pitches – leading up to last Sunday’s departure to Arizona is cause for encouragement. In his eyes and undoubtedly the Reds as well, the script that was enacted the moment Brutti signed with the National League club was followed chapter and verse.
“After they cleared me for my shoulder in the fall, they pretty much said I could have a normal offseason,” said Brutti, who never hesitated when it came to sending video of his workouts at Hops to Cincinnati officials.
From a summer/early fall that was spent adhering to a strict rehab schedule under the Arizona sun, to a winter period of gradually ramping up, the time has come for Brutti to embark on his first spring training experience.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do as a kid. I know a lot of people go watch it, but to be a part of it will be fun,” he said.
Clarification concerning where Brutti will be assigned at the onset of the 2023 minor-league season, or whether he starts or pitches out of the bullpen, will come in due time.
“I want to go out there and show that I’m healthy and can compete and get outs during spring training,” said Brutti. “We’ll see what happens from there.”
A year ago, Brutti lived under a microscope as MLB teams chronicled every move he made during his senior season with the Rebels.
“Last year was very chaotic. Now I can just play ball,” said Brutti, speaking about the comfort level that comes from having one set of voices in his ear. “I have a good understanding of what I’m getting into.”
