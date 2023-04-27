NORTH KINGSTOWN - A rare losing streak for the North Kingstown baseball program ended in emphatic fashion on Friday evening.
The Skippers blew past Coventry 12-2 at Lischio Field to stop a three-game slide.
“Coach has been talking a lot the last couple of days about staying consistent,” senior Evan Beattie said. “We knew it would come. It just felt like some days, we would have the hitting but not the pitching. Today, we brought it all together.”
Coming off two consecutive state championships, the Skippers opened the season with three straight wins before encountering trouble. They lost a one-run game to La Salle, then fell 11-3 to Lincoln and 4-2 to Mt. Hope. Though skids were uncommon in the championship seasons, the veteran players on the Skipper roster had a pretty good idea of how to handle this one.
“We lost three in a row, which isn’t typical for our program,” senior Robbie Lamond said. “In practice, we just talked about staying consistent every day, and I think it worked today. We scored runs in a lot of different innings, and overall, we just played better baseball than we have been.”
The bats were on display from the beginning against the Oakers. Andrew Ciarniello, Will Brew, Beattie and Hank Martin all had hits as North raced to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Three runs in the fourth inning opened things up further. The bottom of the order started the push as Blake Beattie was hit by a pitch and Quincy Rome singled. Ciarniello and Brew kept the rally going and Evan Beattie cracked a two-run single.
The Skippers then blew the game wide open in the fifth, with the day’s top highlight mixed in. Robbie Lamond came to the plate with two men on and smashed a three-run home run over the fence in left field. It was his first homer at Lischio Field.
“I was having kind of a rough day before that,” Lamond said. “I was in my head a little bit. Took some deep breaths. It felt good to get one.”
Rome and Blake Beattie drove in runs in the sixth inning to bring the mercy rule into play. Coventry never got anything going against Skipper pitching. Will Creed started the game, and Evan Beattie was strong in tossing the final five frames.
With the losing streak over, the Skippers started a win streak on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Cumberland. Ben Napoli pitched five innings of two-hit ball before Blake Beattie closed it out. Lamond’s triple highlighted the offensive performance.
“After that third loss in a row, we were a little upset. At practice the next day, we just kind of reset,” Lamond said. “I think this definitely boosts team morale. We know we can do this. We just have to try to do it every time out and win as many games as we can.”
North was set to face Moses Brown on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. A tough stretch follows, with a Friday game against Portsmouth and a state championship rematch on Tuesday against Bishop Hendricken at Lischio Field. Hendricken star Alex Clemmey – a probable Major League draft pick – will likely be on the mound for that game.
