It was a silver medal kind of day for local teams and runners in the class cross country championships this past weekend at Ponaganset High School’s Covered Bridge Course.
The girls teams from North Kingstown, Prout and South Kingstown all finished as runners-up in their respective meets. Two individual standouts also took silver: North Kingstown’s Rory Sullivan finished second in Class A and South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo was the runner-up in Class B.
Several other runners earned top-10 finishes, and the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown boys teams all finished third in their races.
Sullivan led the North Kingstown girls to second place, just three points behind champion La Salle. Sullivan finished in 18 minutes, 48.20 seconds to take second place. La Salle’s Caroline Cummings, a South Kingstown resident, won the Class A title in a time of 18:47.00.
For the Skippers, Molly Sullivan placed fourth and Ruby Nunnery took seventh. Tori Chace finished 11th and Gabriella Carnevale was 21st to round out the scoring.
South Kingstown was second in Class B behind East Greenwich. Freshman Emma Soffientino led the Rebels with a fourth-place finish. Abbie Nowell was sixth, Laurel Filiberto finished 17th, Isabella Lawless took 18th and Matilda Soffientino finished 20th.
Prout finished as the runner-up to Moses Brown in Class C. Laurel McMahon (15), Jessica Mastrandrea (16), Julia Mastrandrea (19), Sophia Abbott (29) and Brooklyn Manfredi (32) scored for the Crusaders.
The Narragansett girls had four individuals competing in Class C, led by Madeleine O’Neill, who finished seventh. Hannah Lopes (56), Ava Pistacchio (65) and Olivia Rogers (66) also competed for the Mariners.
Capalbo was the top local finisher on the boys side, taking second in Class B behind Cooper Michaud of Classical. Teammates Will Ballard (11), T.J. Blechman (15), Nick Peters (27) and Elliot Roman (48) helped the Rebels place third. Lincoln and Chariho took first and second.
North Kingstown took third after La Salle and Bishop Hendricken in Class A. Jackson Borge paced the Skippers with a third place finish. Jack Randall (15), Cameron Ferrell (16), Jack Toolin (22) and Zach Hurwitz (28) also scored for the Skippers.
The Narragansett boys took third for their best class meet finish in more than 20 years. Freshman standout Cole Francis finished fifth, Adam Melnick took seventh, Chase Flint was ninth, George Fogarty finished 32nd and Maxwell Sherman finished 39th.
The Prout boys placed sixth in Class C, led by Blake Sykes (16), Joe Trombino (20), Jesse Fitzelle-Jones (21), Ben Barnes (29) and Jake Demos (48).
Junior varsity championships were also held as part of the day’s festivities. Hailee Pomeranz of North Kingstown was the runner-up in the girls race. Sofia Caito of South Kingstown finished fourth.
