The Prout boys basketball team won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years but couldn’t make it two in a row.
After a win over Exeter-West Greenwich in Saturday’s preliminary-round, the sixth-seeded Crusaders lost 66-51 to third-seeded West Warwick in Monday’s quarterfinals. The Wizards built an early lead that proved insurmountable, ending a resurgent season for the Crusaders.
“I think we came out flat,” Prout coach Dean Felicetti said. “We played such a good second half but with a team like West Warwick, they’re so solid. Any space you give them, they hit 3s. And they’re tough inside.”
Prout had avenged a regular-season loss to EWG with a 64-57 victory in the prelims on Saturday. John Estes poured in 32 points to lead the Crusaders to their first postseason win since the 2010-11 campaign.
That team ended up winning the Division III title, but following in those footsteps wasn’t going to be easy this season. Prout hadn’t been able to get over the hump against the top teams in the division, though it had come close against West Warwick, losing by three on Feb. 15.
The Wizards struggled early in that first meeting but had no such trouble this time. After falling behind, Prout couldn’t make enough headway in the second half.
“Every time we would make a little bit of a run, they would hit a big 3 or get to the line,” Felicetti said. “They hit some shots when they needed them.”
Estes scored 15 points for the Crusaders and Maxwell Fiore had nine. Brady Miale led four Wizards in double figures with 18 points.
Despite the quarterfinal exit, the year was largely a success for Prout, who settled in nicely to D-III after an up-and-down stay in D-II.
“There was only one real blowout for us and that was Davies,” Felicetti said. “Every game was competitive, win or lose, aside from that. It was more fun to be in these tight games. You take away the fans this year, but the games were more competitive. We were where we belonged. We’re obviously a smaller school. Quite frankly, our goal is to go back up, but I think it’s good for the program in general to get some confidence, get some more kids involved, get the excitement going.”
A six-man senior class set the course for this season, and for more success to come, the Crusaders hope. It had been a rough few years before this one.
“From a coaching standpoint, trying to keep connection with the kids and keeping them involved in those tough years is one of the hardest things we have to do,” Felicetti said. “And these guys always bought in and stayed positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.