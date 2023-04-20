230420ind BuehlerSA.jpg

North Kingstown’s Eddie Buehler was honored by the Providence Gridiron Club earlier this month with the Francis “Monk” Maznicki Back of the Year award. The senior quarterback led the Skippers to another strong season in Division I and earned first-team all-state honors. The Gridiron Club award was presented at the club’s 30th annual awards night. Buehler plans to do a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter Academy next fall.

