NORTH KINGSTOWN — Prout girls lacrosse coach Sue Burnett was a little lonely on the sideline but she had a lot to cheer about.
The Crusaders don’t have much depth to begin with. When a few players were knocked out of action for Monday’s game against North Kingstown, the team was left with the bare minimum 12 players in uniform. All played the full 50 minutes and did it well in a 14-4 victory over the Skippers. The Crusaders consistently won faceoffs and converted opportunities when they did, making the lack of depth a moot point in the victory.
“They stepped up,” Burnett said. “I’m proud of them.”
Prout improved to 2-2 in Division I. The victory is a key one, with the Crusaders and North Kingstown figuring to occupy the same territory in Division I. The Skippers have been in a similar boat this season, with losses to some of the top powerhouses in the league and a non-league win over Bay View on their resume.
“We want to get the wins we can get,” Prout’s Ellie Edwards said. “There are definitely some harder teams. We don’t want to be stuck in a position where we should have won a game.”
Monday’s matchup shaped up as a back-and-forth affair when the Crusaders scored first and the Skippers answered with a pair of goals. But Prout scored the next four goals before halftime and went to the break with a 5-2 lead.
Sylvia Mayo tallied a pair early in the second half as the Prout lead grew to 7-2. North Kingstown stayed within striking distance until the six-minute mark, when the Crusaders surged to the finish line with the last five goals of the game.
Mayo led the Crusaders with four goals and an assist. Edwards and Noelle Coyne both delivered hat tricks. Sarah Mayo and Saiorse O’Connor chipped in two goals each. Edwards had two assists, with Coyne and O’Connor tallying one each.
“We have seven people on attack and seven people can score,” Edwards said. “That’s really one of our strengths.”
Alex Gencarelli, Ashley Bush-Nickerson, Reese McIntosh and Charleigh George led the defense in front of Kennedy George, who made four saves.
Clara Drinkwater paced the Skippers with two goals. Maura McGovern and Lauren Carter had one apiece.
The game was slated to include a mother-daughter matchup, but it didn’t happen. Burnett’s daughter Phoebe Pullyblank plays for North Kingstown but missed the game with an injury.
Prout will look to stay hot next week when it visits Wheeler. North will take on South Kingstown on Tuesday.
