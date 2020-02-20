PROVIDENCE — In a rematch of last year’s Division I and state championship games, the La Salle Academy Rams again got the best of the South Kingstown Rebels Saturday afternoon at the McLaughlin Athletic Center, handing the Rebels only their second loss of the season, 47-37.
“Our effort was strong,” South Kingstown coach Henry Herbermann said. “We came ready to play, but La Salle was just a little better today.”
The Lady Rams were led offensively by senior guard Aria DiNobile with 14 points including two 3-pointers, while junior guard Malena Corso scored 10 and junior guard Mackenzie Grover added nine points off three 3-pointers.
For the Rebels, junior forward Carley Fewlass topped the scoresheet with 10 points while senior forwards Hayden Hill and Sydni Vesterholm and junior forward Taylor Martin all had six points off of a pair of 3-pointers each.
“They got a bunch of good looks and they shot it better than we did,” Herbermann said. “I’m proud of the way we played defensively (but we needed) to figure out how to get a few more better looks against their defense, but we played hard.”
DiNobile broke open the scoring early on with a quick uncontested 3-pointer, giving the Lady Rams a lead they’d hold onto throughout the game, though it would be a couple minutes before the next points were scored by either side as both teams pressed well defensively.
A quick four points from Corso and senior forward Kelly Gallagher saw the hosts up 7-0 before the Rebels called timeout and responded almost immediately through a layup by senior forward Faith Hutchins, which was followed up by another DiNobile 3-pointer on the opposite end of the court to make it 10-2 La Salle.
From there, both teams traded baskets but the hosts continued to hold a slight advantage. South Kingstown brought it back within six when sophomore guard Jami Hill was fouled on a layup and made the extra point to make it 15-9, and then when the Lady Rams responded they brought it within five from the line as Fewlass hit both free throw attempts to make it 16-11. Six straight points from the hosts put them up double digits at 22-11 before a 3-pointer from Vesterholm made it 22-14.
In the last minute of the half, both sides traded 3-pointers, with Grover’s shot from beyond the arc being followed by a second 3-pointer from Vesterholm before sophomore guard Lily Borin responded with a 3-pointer to give the Rams the 28-19 lead heading into the locker room.
The scoring pace slowed for both sides for much of the second half, with the Rebels scoring only four points in the first eight minutes, all of which came from Fewlass. A 3-pointer by Martin brought the visitors back within single digits, but the Rams followed it up with an eight point run to make it 43-28.
In the final minutes of the game, South Kingstown seemed to find their scoring prowess again, especially from range, as Hayden Hill and Martin hit back-to-back open 3-pointers, bringing the Rebels back within 10 and raising hopes for a late comeback effort. After the Rams added one from the free throw line, another 3-pointer from Hayden Hill brought the Rebels within seven at 44-37 and prompted a timeout call to regroup by La Salle coach Lee Harris with 1:08 left to play.
The comeback, however, was not to be as the Lady Rams stepped up the pressure and a 3-pointer from senior forward Christina Bacon made it 47-37 and sealed the deal for the hosts, who remain undefeated in league play.
“It was a good regular season game,” Herbermann said. “Low scoring, but (La Salle’s) a really good team. There’s a reason they’re 14-0 now, so hopefully we’ll see them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.