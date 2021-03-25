In 2018, the Narragansett High School football team was coming off a 5-2 season when it slid in the wrong direction to a 2-5 record.
After another 5-2 campaign in 2019, the Mariners appear better positioned to hold the line this time around, even with the unusual nature of the spring season, plus a host of graduation losses. The Mariners are moving down to Division IV with good numbers on the roster and enough pieces to keep things together.
“I think we can compete at the D-III level like we did last year, but with the small senior class this year, I think we’re in a better position to get the program on solid footing,” head coach Matt Blessing said. “We don’t want to have good year, bad year, good year, bad year. Hopefully we can get some consistency and take it into the fall.”
The last time they were on the field, the Mariners were capping off a strong season with a Thanksgiving Eve win. They had started the year with five straight wins before dropping a battle of unbeatens with Pilgrim late in the regular season, then falling again to the Patriots in the playoffs. Personnel losses included quarterback Eddie Blessing, lineman Brian Vaganek and running back Atticus Duncan, all of whom had a big hand in developing a high-powered attack.
Numbers remain strong, though there is less experience than the Mariners had when they entered the 2019 season.
“We have large numbers but it’s mainly underclassmen,” Blessing said. “We have a big junior class so we have a lot to build on there, but we return only two seniors. That’s going to be our Achilles’ heel. The two of them are doing fine, but with such a small senior class, it does make things difficult.”
The Mariners were more limited than some programs in the state due to COVID precautions set out by Narragansett schools, mostly working in small groups. But that didn’t dampen the excitement when football got the go-ahead.
“Once I put it out there that the season was on, the kids were thrilled,” Blessing said. “They were all fired up.”
Colin Flynn and Sam Duckworth are serving as captains. They’ll anchor the offensive line and will also be key players on defense. Junior Tyler Poirier returns as a standout wide receiver and defensive back.
The Mariners will also lean on players who have seen action but are taking on bigger roles now. Reider Fry and Nick Nunez will see a lot of carries in the backfield, while Zach Bianco is set to play wide receiver and cornerback. Anthony DiCicco and transfer Phil Theroux are splitting time at quarterback.
“We’re doing a few things different to adapt to our personnel,” Blessing said. “We don’t have two six-five guys running around. It’s a different game plan but we’re still going to play some tempo.”
The delayed season has at least one benefit as the Mariners made additions from a sport that normally conflicts with football. Several members of the D-III champion boys soccer team, including Brady Butler and Ethan Betts, are on the gridiron.
“They’re seniors so it’s nice for leadership, and they’re great athletes,” Blessing said. “They just don’t have a lot of experience with a chin strap on.”
Experience will be gained in a new league. Realignment sent the Mariners to Division IV, which may be a better fit long-term, despite last year’s success in D-III.
“We’re where we should be population-wise,” Blessing said. “We’re the second smallest school in the state.”
Through all the changes, the Mariners are hoping their momentum will endure.
“We’re hoping to put a playoff run together, but we’ll have to kind of find our stride,” Blessing said.
Narragansett opens the season Friday at home against Hope, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.