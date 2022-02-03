The crease on the ice at Boss Arena is about 400 feet from the pitcher’s mound at Bill Beck Field.
That’s the path to the future for Braeden Perry, from a surprising present.
The North Kingstown senior has signed on to pitch for the University of Rhode Island baseball team. Before he devotes himself fully to baseball, he’s spending one last season on the ice with the Skipper hockey team, living out an unusual two-sport combination. The future Division I pitcher is a current hockey goalie.
“I started with baseball and then I fell in love with hockey,” Perry said. “It’s always been my winter sport. And then obviously it’s baseball for college. But I just love playing hockey.”
Firing fastballs to the plate and getting hockey pucks fired at you may not seem like similar pursuits, but Perry feels at home in both positions thanks to a common thread. Your success means everything, and even with the help of teammates, a certain part of it comes down to you.
“It just appealed to me,” he said. “I always wanted to kind of be in the spotlight. Being out there as a leader, being a general on the ice was something I liked. I always wanted to be the backbone of the team – kind of like a pitcher in baseball.”
Baseball was Perry’s first sport. He started in hockey when he was 7 or 8. Sometimes, youth hockey teams find reluctant goalies, but that wasn’t the case for Perry.
“I was a goalie from the very beginning,” he said.
In his first three years of high school hockey, he shared time. His career has coincided with a steady rise for the Skippers, who went 2-13-1 in 2018-19 then 5-11 in 2019-20 before breaking through with a run to the Division II championship series last year, when they finished as runner-up.
With Perry in a full-time role this year and playing well, the Skippers have emerged as a top contender in D-II again.
“When I was a freshman, we went 2-13-1,” Perry said. “The next year wasn’t much better. Junior year, making it all the way to the state championship – it’s just been going up and up. I’m glad that we’re starting to put it together this year and hopefully we can make another deep run.”
Perry’s baseball career in black and gold was interrupted by the canceled 2020 season. He did have a strong summer with the Slocum Baseball Club in the Rhode Island Connie Mack League in 2020. With the Skippers, he didn’t make his mark until last year, as a junior. But the mark was bold. Perry teamed with Evan Maloney to form a dynamic one-two punch atop the pitching rotation. The Skippers showed potential in the regular season then put everything together in the playoffs and authored a magical run to the state championship, the program’s first since 1967. Perry was on the mound when the Skippers clinched their trip to the semifinals, prevailing in a winner-take-all game to do it, and when they punched their ticket to the championship series.
“It’s high school. It doesn’t last forever. You only get so many chances,” Perry said. “Last year, being in a state championship for both of my sports was surreal. Winning one was unbelievable.”
With a projectable frame and good stuff, Perry came off the state championship win with a blueprint for earning a shot to pitch in college.
“After the state championship, I had serious talks with Coach [Kevin] Gormley about playing college baseball,” Perry said. “I played all throughout the summer. I had a pretty good summer. In September, I was invited to the URI development camp. I showed what I could do and they said, ‘You can definitely be one of our guys. It’s going to take some work, but you can do it if you put the work into it.’ I took the opportunity and now here we are.”
Perry signed in the fall, joining teammates Maloney and T.J. Gormley as Skippers bound for the Division I ranks. With that foundation and plenty of returning talent, the reigning champions will be one of the favorites when spring rolls around.
For Perry, there was a temptation to focus on off-season training for baseball this winter and leave hockey behind. A little persuasion from his teammates and Perry’s sense of duty kept him on the ice.
“I wanted to focus on baseball but I saw that my team really needed me to play,” Perry said. “Before this year, we didn’t know if there would be any freshmen coming so we thought I might be the only one. I had to step up and make a decision for them, and I’m so glad I made this decision because I’m having the time of my life right now.”
Perry is sporting a 1.65 goals against average, good for second in the league. As of last weekend, the Skippers had lost just one game.
“We had a conversation with Braeden about how awesome and cool it is. And we also asked questions about can he play, does he have to worry about injuries, is he going to be focused,” head coach Cody Sellers said. “The whole thing with goalies is you want them on an even keel, predictable, resilient, not feeling pressure. If you take someone who just has their senior year to play goalie and isn’t worried about anything with the next step because it’s already decided – that’s a pretty good situation. Braeden is cool as ice. He’s relaxed, he’s working hard in practice, he’s still learning. He’s just out there having fun.”
A season between the pipes might not be adding any ticks to Perry’s fastball, but the pressure of back-stopping his team to the top of the division certainly won’t hurt his mindset for what comes next. The mentality that allowed Perry to pitch the Skippers into the semifinals and into the championship series is being honed again this winter.
Odd combination or not, it’s working.
“I love the pressure and the adrenaline you get when you’re in positions like that,” Perry said. “Pitchers, you throw a bad pitch, it’s on you. In hockey, if I miss a puck, it’s on me. I like the high stakes that are involved. This has been my family for four years and I want to to win it for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.