Over time, there have been so many examples of sports scenes we would dearly love to see. Right at the top was the South Kingstown girls’ basketball team getting over the proverbial hump to beat their Division I rival La Salle come playoff time. They had played so well in last year’s state finals before finally succumbing to La Salle’s barrage of 3-point shots, getting edged on the Ryan Center floor. And opportunities only present themselves so many times, then we are left with the what-ifs and almosts to ponder when considering one’s high school career.
Well, it is now time to take the Rebels over the Rams off the sports bucket list. Take a large black magic marker and cross out that action item. South Kingstown took care of business in the most unlikely of ways, storming back in the second half, when it appeared hope was slipping away, and downing a La Salle team that had gone unmatched through the Division I season and playoffs.
It was done in vintage Rebel style, playing a well-coached, disciplined style that finally wore down their ever-present challenger. Scenes we would like to see. This one? Done. Finished. Complete. There is still the state tournament to be played along with a possible Rebel-Ram rematch down the road, but this one will last forever. It cannot be taken away. South Kingstown girls Division I champions. Lived it. Loved it. Congratulations, ladies! You have done yourselves, your school, and your community, proud. Good luck in the state tourney!
- This time last year, we saw a very similar scene play out in the boys Division I finals, with the North Kingstown Skippers finally putting aside the Hendricken Hawks to win their fist D-I title. They then went on to capture their first state title, to boot. Well, there was another classic Skipper-Hawk division final played at CCRI last Sunday afternoon. Like the Rebel-Ram girls’ rematch, it was a classic. Unlike the Rebels, the Skippers fell just short.
In sports, we can control the plan and ask for proper execution. The Skippers had the plan and executed it effectively. The only variable that cannot be controlled is shots falling. And, on this day, for North, they did not. So many open attempts that might have put the game out of reach. But not on this night. And credit to the Hawks. As usual, they were ready, willing, and able.
The boys state tournament should be a lot of fun. The Hawks and Skippers are one, two in the rankings, but there are several teams that can challenge for the title. Me? I’ll put my money on a rematch. And, I’ll put my money on the Skippers shooting far better than they did on Sunday. Let the games begin.
- Playing a “lock down” style of defense, the North Kingstown girls’ basketball team staged a furious second half comeback before falling just short of the No. 1 seed La Salle Rams in the Division I semifinals Sunday afternoon at Rhode Island College. Certainly, coach Bob Simeone had to be proud. His team left its mark on the 2020 Rhode Island basketball playoffs and solidified their place as a threat for the upcoming state tourney tournament.
These Skippers played a tenacious brand of defense, sticking to the Rams from the very moment they crossed half-court, not allowing an open inch of space to establish an offense. You see, here is the thing about defense. It does not come easily. It is not like the joy and ease of shooting the ball. It is not fluid. It is not effortless. It is not done with grace. It is done with pure effort and resolve. You never hear players ask if their buddy wants to get together to work on defense. No, let’s go shoot. It is much easier. It was classic defense the Skippers gave us in this game. It was executed beautifully, and darn-near led to an upset.
There was one thing for sure, coach Simeone and his band of athletes put on a quite a show. In a post-game chat with a nearby La Salle fan, he commented North Kingstown was the better team. Maybe. Maybe not. But I do know who wanted the game more. I do know who defended until it hurt. In the end, they came up short, but it was an absolute pleasure to watch. Well done, Skippers. Best wishes to you, as well, in the upcoming state tourney.
- A lot going on in our world right now. In the midst of it all, I encourage us to remember all we have to be thankful for and all we have to celebrate. My Mom used to often say, “this too shall pass,” and it always did. As we stay the course, let’s take great comfort in all our local athletes provide us in courage, effort, and spirit, a great formula for what challenges us as we await calmer days ahead.
