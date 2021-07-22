The Newport Gulls hosted the NECBL All-Star Game on Sunday, welcoming a crowd of 2,821 to Cardines Field for a glimpse of the best players in the league. Seven players represented the Ocean State Waves. Travis Honeyman, Kyle Maves and Nick Hassan were in the starting lineup for the South Division squad, with Hassan recording an RBI to lead the local contingent. Johnny Tuccillo came off the bench behind the plate. Ryan Gleason, Nick Payero and Shaun Gamelin pitched one inning apiece. The North Division won the matchup 6-2.

