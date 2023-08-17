Friday morning brought the first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp for the University of Rhode Island football team. The Rams showcased plenty of positives and plenty to work on in the scrimmage, which lasted just over an hour.
“It went well,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “I think there are obviously things we can clean up. We threw the ball decently well, and when we ran it, we ran it effectively. But we didn’t pick up short yardage. And special teams down there, we dropped a punt. But I was really impressed to see the kicking game do well with some new guys there. We’ve got a long way to go, but we played a lot of the second- and third-team guys to see where we’ll be on depth.
One area of focus is on the defensive side of the ball, where URI lost defensive coordinator Jack Cooper to Wisconsin in the off-season. Chris Lorenti has moved into the role.
The linebackers and defensive backs look solid. The biggest question mark is the defensive line, where URI lost three players to the transfer portal – James Makszin to Ball State, Dylan Brown to Florida State and Matt Thomas to Colorado State.
“The coaching component is different, but it’s the same structure, the same terminology,” Fleming said. “It’s just different leadership with Coach Lorenti. I’m actually convinced we won’t miss a step going forward. We’ve got a lot of new faces. The transfers on the D-line were not helpful. We were OK bringing some guys in to replace them. D-line is really the concern, but they’re battling and doing what they need to do.”
Bryant joining URI in CAA
For the first time, URI will have an in-state rival sharing its conference. It was announced last week that Bryant University is joining the CAA. The move will happen ahead of the 2024 season.
“What it does affect us on is we’ve got to go to find another non-conference opponent. But in terms of having a CAA in-state rival, I think there’s a lot of positives there,” Fleming said. “You’re looking at two schools that are starting to make significant investments in their sports programs, in the football program in particular. Maybe we can get a little arms race going in state here with URI and Bryant. We’ll play this year, and I guess after that, it’ll be CAA games.”
