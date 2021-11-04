NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett boys soccer team is primed and ready to chase a second consecutive championship.
With a 2-0 win over Ponaganset last Thursday, the Mariners closed out a 14-1 regular season. Their lone loss was Sept. 20, and they followed it up with 10 consecutive wins.
The playoff begins this Thursday on their home turf, with a quarterfinal match against Middletown at 5:30 p.m. The Mariners are the No. 2 seed in the bracket, behind only undefeated Tiverton – the only team that beat them.
“We won last year and coach has told us since day one, ‘You’ve got to work even harder. Everybody is coming for you,’” senior T.J. Reissner said. “So we’ve been putting in even more work than last year and it’s been turning out great.”
Narragansett won the Division III title last year, going unbeaten in the abbreviated fall season and romping through the playoffs. Despite some significant graduation losses, the Mariners haven’t missed a beat this season. They outscored the opposition 58-8 over the course of the season.
“We’re creating more chances,” coach Kevin Kennedy said. “A lot of times in the high school game, chances just happen. We’re actually trying to create them and the guys are working.”
They also appear to be peaking at the perfect time. The Mariners won their last three games by shutout, two of them against teams right behind them in the standings. Ponaganset entered Thursday’s finale with a 9-3-2 record but couldn’t keep up with the Mariners. Seniors Scott Reilly and Reissner scored the goals and goalie Andrew Kanaczet made three saves en route to the clean sheet.
“It was nice seeing our two captains come out and get the goals,” Kennedy said. “My back four are all seniors. They’re really doing a great job. The guys up top are all sophomores and juniors. They’re growing really well. Top to bottom, it’s a great group.”
Reilly broke a scoreless tie late in the first half, when he drilled a free kick from just outside the box. Reissner made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute, and the Mariners held off the Chieftains from there.
Seventh-seeded Middletown awaits in the quarterfinals. The Mariners won their regular-season meeting with the Islanders 2-1 on Oct. 13.
“Same message we’ve had all year,” Kennedy said. “We’re one of the top teams, so other teams have nothing to lose against us. Teams are going to be coming at us with everything we have.”
“We can’t let that target get to us,” Reilly said. “We know, most of the time we step on the field, we’re going to be the better team. We just have to play like it.”
