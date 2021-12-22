The Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision to potential Division III favorite Coventry in Friday’s season opener, before bouncing back with a 3-0 win over Johnston/North Providence on Saturday. The Gulls are 1-1 on the year, having had their scheduled first game of the season on Dec. 11 postponed. They’ll return to action Thursday in the Ocean State Credit Union Holiday Classic, with a rematch against Coventry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.