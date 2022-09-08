With an outstanding core of players and a mix of confidence and hunger from last year’s runner-up finish, the North Kingstown High School boys soccer team will be one of the favorites for the state title this fall.
“Everyone’s excited but we’ve got to go one game at a time and be patient with figuring it all out,” head coach Paul Fanning said.
The excitement is certainly justified. The Skippers went 12-1-2 and dropped a 1-0 game to La Salle in the state finals last fall. While they lost a big group of seniors, their returning nucleus forms perhaps the best backbone in the state. Midfielder Connor Froberg and defender Chase Zorner were first-team all-state selections and forward Dan Goba was a second-teamer. Froberg, a URI commit, could be the state’s best player this season.
“Obviously, we return some really strong players through kind of the spine of our team,” Fanning said. “They’ve had a lot of success as sophomores and juniors and they’re very focused on where they want to be this year.”
Filling the gaps around those standouts will be key. Senior Noah Santos returns after seeing a lot of time last year, and several other seniors are pushing for opportunities. Collin Petrella and Josh Chen are up from JV and in line to anchor the midfield. Sophomore Johnluca Frenzilli saw a bit of varsity time last year and may be the team’s most natural goal scorer. Junior Max Deresky and freshman Ethan Ford are set to replace two-year starter Pedro Barajas at the goalkeeper spot.
“It’ll take a little bit of time to figure out who goes in which places, because we did lose nine seniors who were also good players and good leaders,” Fanning said. “It’s just figuring out the right role players, to make sure that we’re defending well and creating chances. Always waiting to see how people respond to the challenge, but we have kids who can do it.”
The program’s mindset helps pave the way for players to be ready.
“Four or five years ago, we tried to focus on making it a very competitive group. This senior class has been through all of that, so we’re really happy with how competitive it is with everybody, between varsity and JV,” Fanning said. “I think everyone is excited. They’re ready for the season to start.”
Rebels expect more of the same
South Kingstown’s 2020 state championship team had a number of sophomore contributors. They’re now seniors, and they’re joined in the lineup by another crop of strong young players.
The formula worked once and it could definitely work again. South Kingstown plans to maintain its annual status as a top contender in Division I this season.
“The last time we won in 2020, we had a good group of seniors and fundamental sophomores who are now the seniors,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “It’s a similar dynamic.”
Armstrong was an assistant coach on the championship squad. When head coach Adam Howarth departed during this past off-season, Armstrong was the natural choice to take the reins. For a former Rebel standout, it was an exciting opportunity.
“It felt right,” Armstrong said. “I really wanted to stay with the boys and keep teaching them the right things.”
The program he inherits has been remarkably consistent, for a very long time. The Rebels are riding a streak of 16 consecutive winning seasons and have advanced at least as far as the semifinals for five straight years.
Success is an expectation and this group’s experience adds an extra boost.
“The vibe is good,” Armstrong said. “We have a seriously mature senior group that will take the culture from me and my assistant Kevin Tay Munoz and bring it to the younger players.”
The senior class is led by two-year captain Dan Banks and returning contributors Tom Leonard, Leo Johnson, Landon Bradley, Luca Prodigio and Cody Granville. Several of the other members of the large senior class will play key roles.
Junior Fisher Nadeau is stepping in at goalie. The sophomore class has several players projected for big minutes, including Corey Templeton, Spencer Gordon, Ben White and Talan Bradley.
It’s a group that’s ready to roll.
“The boys came in really fit,” Armstrong said. “They trained four days a week this summer. We didn’t have to do double sessions and really rip into them. We really focused on the preseason games and had a couple of good showings.”
As the games begin, the objective is to keep doing what works.
“We prepare for games, we get our shape down, we get our system down. We get all those intangibles down – we call it checking our boxes – and then we talk about soccer,” Armstrong said. “I think we’re just going to do keep doing the little things that should help us get the eventual goal of a state championship.”
Mariners move to D-II off two strong years
The last two seasons were some of the best in Narragansett boys soccer history. Even with some new faces in a new division, the Mariners want to keep moving in the right direction this fall.
“We’re going up to D-II so we’ll have better competition, which is our goal,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “We have a great group of seniors who are really helping everybody out. It’s a great family from top to bottom.”
The Mariners won the Division III championship in 2020 and were a shootout loss away from making it two in a row last year, as they fell to Tiverton in a title-game heartbreaker.
A quality senior class departed from last year’s team. The biggest holes they left are on the back line, but the rest of the lineup features plenty of experience.
“We’re making sure that every year, we’re playing kids from every grade so that we can keep it rolling,” Kennedy said. “We had four seniors on defense. Everywhere else, it was no seniors. So it’s just about filling some of those holes.”
The Mariners have nine senior set to lead the way. Zach Tuoti is moving back to anchor the defense, Aidan Hayes and Parker Harrison will man the midfield and Nathan Ward and Pieter Mushen will pace the attack. Sebastian Carlsson, Colin Patrick, Chris Patrick and Evan Bonneau also return. Junior Adam Simone is set to take over in net.
“We have kids who have been playing since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Kennedy said. “It’s easier to take on that leadership role because they’ve been there.”
Division II was tough on the Mariners the last time they were there, but that was before the program really took off. The Mariners believe they’re in a good position to stay on target.
“We’re working hard. They’re adding a little more physicality this year. Training sessions and everything have been going well,” Kennedy said. “We have a nice little squad – smaller squad this year but more soccer-focused players.”
Prout looks to follow similar blueprint
A year ago, Prout lost its season opener by a 7-1 score. Two months later, they were in the Division III semifinals.
It’s a different group this year, but that same kind of progress is the goal.
“Last year, when we first started, it looked like technically, we had a long way to go. We were beaten pretty badly by Narragansett in our first game and we had another tough loss early on,” head coach Byron Lind said. “But as the season wore on, we worked kids into different positions, players got better at their skills, they worked hard. And we ended up in the semifinals.”
The starting point could be similar this year, given the graduation losses from last year’s team. Prout had a dozen seniors last year, and they were a driving force in the playoff run, which ended with a 2-0 loss to Narragansett.
“We have four returning starters and a couple of other guys who have played a little bit,” Lind said. “It’s not a whole lot of experience coming back.”
Senior midfielders Will Bussey and Drew McCaughey are serving as captains. Junior Ryan Barrett and sophomore Matt Chofay anchor the defense as the other returning starters.
Senior Christian Benigno is moving from a backup role into the starting goalkeeper position.
With a few additions of multi-sport athletes and players up from JV, the Crusaders do have nine seniors on the roster.
Four juniors and five sophomores round out the varsity group.
Prout remained in Division III in RIIL realignment. A few teams moved up, a few moved down and the bottom tier of the league moved into a new Division IV.
“For a small school like Prout, we’ll probably have our hands full with just about every game,” Lind said.
The preseason has been good, with Prout holding its own against Coventry in an Injury Fund matchup. Now it’s about getting better from here, just like the Crusaders did last year.
“We had a scrimmage in the Injury Fund against Coventry, and through three-fourths of the game, we played them very evenly,” Lind said. “Later in the game, we had a little less experience on the field and they ended up getting two goals on us, so we lost 2-0. But when our starters were in there, even though not too many of these kids play soccer year-round, we looked promising. We’ll have to work on our soccer skills as the season moves on. I expect us to do well, but there will be definitely be some tough teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.