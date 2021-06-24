CUMBERLAND — For as trying as their freshman and sophomore seasons were, losing their junior year to the COVID-19 pandemic was beyond devastating for the North Kingstown girls’ lacrosse team.
Add the elements together and it made Sunday’s 14-9 win over Portsmouth in the RIIL Division II championship game at Tucker Field all the sweeter for the upperclassmen on the top-seeded Skippers, who moved back to the top of the mountain a decade after their last title in 2011.
North Kingstown (14-0) put the finishing touches on a perfect season on the strength of five goals apiece from sophomore Katherine Van Gorden and freshman Caroline Hall against the second-seeded Patriots (12-2), as well as singular tallies from juniors Courtney Danchak and Maura McGovern, sophomore Adora Perry and freshman Phoebe Pullyblank.
It’s a far cry from how the 2019 season ended for the Skippers: without a win (0-13). The prior year wasn’t much better, with a 2-10 mark.
“It’s surreal,” junior co-captain Ellie Drinkwater said after what stood as the closest margin of victory for North Kingstown this season at five goals. “We can credit that to our great team and our great coaching and a really great team ethic.”
Portsmouth struck first in the game, however, as sophomore Kaitlin Roche scored off a turnover 6:34 into the first half for an early edge.
Van Gorden delivered the equalizer at 7:59 and scored again for the first Skippers’ lead of the game at 9:03 before sophomore Elizabeth Skeels (team-high five goals) scored off a free position at 10:23 to tie it at 2-all for the Patriots.
“It took us aback a little bit, we had to regroup, but I think we came back strong,” senior co-captain Betty Robberson said.
Facing a tad more adversity than it was used to – the average margin of victory for North Kingstown over its first 13 games was just under 14 goals – the Skippers exploded for eight straight goals over the ensuing 12 minutes to put the game out of reach.
“I trusted in their skill and their effort,” North Kingstown coach Keith Higgins said. “They’ve been down a couple of times and battled back every time. We had some patience and trust in the girls.”
Higgins, who had been a part of the North Kingstown girls’ lacrosse program since its inception in 2001 and was head coach when the team won its lone title in 2011, re-joined the team just prior to the pandemic after a few years away.
“It’s a nice feeling,” Higgins said. “They’re great kids.”
Pullyblank scored the first goal of the run for the Skippers, who never trailed again. Van Gorden followed with two more before Hall got on the board with her first. McGovern and Danchak added goals to continue the onslaught and by the time Hall tacked on two more, North Kingstown enjoyed a 10-2 cushion with just over two minutes to go in the first half.
“It was pretty amazing,” Hall said. “It was my whole team though; I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s crazy.”
Portsmouth, which had suffered its only other loss of the season at the hands of the Skippers, 16-5 on May 21 in North Kingstown, wasn’t about to go down without a fight. The Patriots scored two goals in a 17-second span shy of the break to make it a more manageable 10-4 deficit at halftime.
But Van Gorden’s fifth goal of the contest just 44 seconds into the second half squashed any good feelings for Portsmouth, and following a scoring drought of nearly five minutes, Hall continued her banner day with another strike to bump the lead back to eight at 12-4.
“I was just really excited, with all the people here, I wanted to show what I’ve got,” said Van Gorden, who briefly left the game in the second half after being struck in the face and suffering a nosebleed before making a quick return she credited to team trainer Briana Pina. “I love lacrosse, it’s very important to me.”
The Patriots finally scored 9:26 into the second half, tacking on three straight goals and five of the game’s final seven. Thanks to the play of sophomore Ari DuShane in net (six saves), along with Drinkwater, Robberson and senior Mia Confessore in front as her primary defenders, the final outcome was never truly in doubt for the Skippers.
Skeels did score her fifth and final goal of the game with 0:03 on the clock, making it the closest game North Kingstown had played all season in terms of margin of victory.
“We didn’t expect anything less,” Drinkwater said. “They’re a great team and definitely our toughest competitors. It could have gone either way today.”
With only three seniors on the roster, many of the younger Skippers are already looking ahead to next year, when they hope to get a call back up to Division I.
“We never really got a chance last year because of COVID and everything, so we never really had a chance to show what we’ve got,” Van Gorden said of the underclassmen. “For us freshmen and sophomores, coming off of a team that hadn’t won a game in almost two years, I think it was just really great to see that we can hang. We won the D-II championship and can hopefully get moved up next year.”
