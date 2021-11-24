The URI men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to Tulsa on Saturday, before rebounding on Sunday for a 71-65 victory over Boston College to conclude its stay in the Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Heading to the tourney with a 3-0 record, the Rams weren’t up to snuff in a 77-71 loss to Tulsa. The Rams led 36-35 at halftime and went up 57-50 midway through the second half. They soon went cold down the stretch, scoring just 14 points over the final 12:27. Tulsa used a 12-4 run to take the lead and upped it to as many as nine down the stretch. URI’s defense wasn’t as strong as it had been through the season’s first three games, with the Golden Hurricane shooting 45 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.
The loss sent the Rams into a rematch with Boston College, whom they had faced just five days prior in a regular, non-conference game at the Ryan Center. Rhody got the best of their neighbors again, winning 71-65. Jeremy Sheppard and Antwan Walker had 15 points each to lead the Rams. Ishmael El-Amin and Malik Martin scored 11 each.
“I thought the guys were really mature about their approach today,” head coach David Cox said after the win. “And I think that shows some toughness in our guys.”
URI was set to face Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time.
The Rams will return home to face Georgia State on Saturday.
