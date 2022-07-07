EAST GREENWICH — One swing of the bat changed the game.
And more big swings followed.
With the South Kingstown Little League 12-year-old all-stars down 2-0 in the fourth inning of an elimination game, Christian Gobis smashed a three-run home run to give his team the lead. With all the momentum, South Kingstown broke the game open with five runs in the next inning en route to a 10-5 victory over East Greenwich at Cragan Field.
“That was a huge hit for us to get us breathing a little easier and not feeling so much pressure that we’re facing an elimination game,” manager Scott Palmieri said. “It allowed them to play.”
The win keeps South Kingstown alive after it had dropped to the elimination bracket with a loss to Narragansett earlier in the tournament. The team will face Warwick North in the next round on Thursday.
For three innings of Tuesday’s game, South Kingstown looked like it might be in trouble. East Greenwich pitcher Tyler Nuti limited South to just one hit through three innings. The comeback had humble beginnings. Jackson Reilly worked a one-out walk in the fourth inning and Sam Brandies reached on an error. Gobis stepped into the batter’s box and got ahead in the count, then blasted a 3-1 pitch over the fence in center field.
“He’s capable of that,” Palmieri said. “We have some guys who haven’t had a chance to break through yet. This was the first time we’ve really hit the ball well.”
South Kingstown kept rolling in the fifth inning. With two outs, Griffen Gorman launched a solo home run to right field to make it 4-2. Mason O’Hagan and Reilly followed with base hits and Brandies walked. Gobis delivered an RBI single before Nolan Barker and Ryder Keenan drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs. Dylan Keenan hit an RBI single to make it 8-2.
“We grinded out a lot of really good at-bats,” Palmieri said. “Even the walks were impressive. We broke through and got a couple of home runs that really sped the momentum up for us. We didn’t stop after that.”
South Kingstown added two more runs in the sixth thanks to four hits and an error. Gobis tallied his fifth RBI of the game with a single.
East Greenwich got a run back in the fifth and scored two in the sixth, but O’Hagan finished off an impressive complete-game effort to lock up the win. Gobis capped off his big night with a diving catch in left field to help short-circuit the comeback efforts.
“It starts on the mound,” Palmieri said. “Mason O’Hagan had another great outing. He’s an 11-year-old playing up. Complete game today, he hung in there early. We gave him a couple of runs and I thought we made a couple of really nice defensive plays to keep it from getting out of hand, which gave our bats time to wake up.”
Warwick North will host Thursday’s game at 6:30 p.m.
“Warwick North is tough,” Palmieri said. “They’ve got some big boys over there. But it’s just great to still be in it.”
SK 11s in winners bracket final
The South Kingstown 11-year-old all-stars beat North Kingstown/Wickford 14-6 last Wednesday to go to 2-0 in the district tournament.
The team was set for a winners bracket final game on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
SK juniors drop opener
The South Kingstown junior division all-stars lost a 6-1 game to Chariho in their district tournament opener on Tuesday night.
The team will play an elimination game on Saturday.
NKW, Narragansett 10s try to stay alive
In the 10-year-old district bracket, both Narragansett and North Kingstown/Wickford were sent to the losers bracket with early defeats.
Westerly edged out Narragansett 10-9 on Friday night, while East Greenwich topped NKW 6-0 on Friday.
Narragansett was set for a losers bracket game on Wednesday. NKW plays either Narragansett or Warwick North on Monday.
