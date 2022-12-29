It was a fun year in South County sports. Here’s a look back at the top stories, as chosen by the Independent.
1. NK baseball wins again
There was no shortage of candidates for the top stories of 2022 in South County sports, but North Kingstown’s second consecutive baseball championship – and the route to it – had the edge.
The Skippers were a surprise title team in 2021, a group that caught fire in the playoffs and delivered a long-awaited championship with a lineup dominated by juniors. Those players became seniors in 2022 and made sure that their title run was not just lightning in a bottle.
Riding the same vibes and looking for more, the Skippers went 16-2 in the regular season. In contrast to their 2021 run, they didn’t quite peak in the postseason, but they found a way to win, edging Cranston West and Portsmouth in the early rounds.
They still had to get through perennial powerhouse Bishop Hendricken and did it in amazing fashion. After a win in game one, the Skippers were on the brink of the title when the Hawks forced extra innings in game two with a seventh-inning home run. North responded emphatically to regain the lead and went to T.J. Gormley – who hadn’t pitched an inning all year – to close out the title win.
The Skippers became just the sixth public school team to win two state baseball championships in a row.
2. Brutti lights up radar guns
The first hint that it was going to be a special baseball season in South County came on a cold early spring day in Stonington, Connecticut. Major League scouts crowded behind the backstop to watch South Kingstown High School senior Ben Brutti pitch in a preseason scrimmage.
They just kept coming as Brutti became one of the top high school prospects in the northeast. With a fastball touching the mid-90s and a wipeout slider, Brutti was appointment viewing for the scouts and for baseball fans around the state.
He delivered a spectacular season for the Rebels, going 8-1 with a 0.46 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched. He earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The only thing missing was a finishing touch. Brutti struck out 16 in his only playoff start before suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the next round and missing the semifinal series as a result.
Thankfully, the injury didn’t impact the next steps. Brutti was selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He signed with the Reds a few weeks later and began his professional career in the minor league ranks.
3. Hockey showcase
When South Kingstown and the Narragansett/Chariho co-op team earned spots in the Division III hockey championship, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League decided to move the series to home ice at Boss Arena.
The lines out the door on game nights said it was the right call. And the capacity crowds were given a treat with an exhilarating matchup.
The Rebels won the first game of the best-of-three set by a surprising 5-1 margin. Nariho turned the tables in a big way, winning the next game 6-3. The decisive third game was a back-and-forth roller-coaster. South Kingstown prevailed 6-4 to win the title.
Championships are special. Rivalry matchups for the title are even better. And the South County location of this one made it one of the year’s best events.
4. Rams get their man
When URI fired head basketball coach David Cox in March, Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn quickly moved in on his top target. It seemed like a stretch at first, but not with the pitch that Bjorn was making. Archie Miller listened and bought in. Soon after, he became URI’s new head coach.
The hiring signaled a renewed commitment to basketball under new school president Marc Parlange. Miller had huge success at Dayton before a bumpy ride at Indiana. Looking for the right re-entry point, Miller found it with the Rams, touting Bjorn’s belief and his own knowledge of URI’s hoops history.
The school hopes Miller’s arrival can inject new life into the program after its recent dip.
5. Rivals collide
In one weekend, North Kingstown and South Kingstown matched up for two championships. The state title matches in girls volleyball and boys soccer were both North vs. South battles, bringing a special twist to games that were already significant.
The rivals ended up splitting the two games. North Kingstown won the volleyball title over South, regaining the championship after its four-year title streak had ended the year before – at the hands of South Kingstown.
On the soccer pitch, it was South Kingstown that prevailed. The Rebels upset the top-seeded Skippers with a masterful performance in the finals. It was the second title in three seasons for the Rebels.
6. Volleyball town
North Kingstown remains the volleyball capital of Rhode Island.
The Skipper boys team captured its second consecutive state championship in the spring. They weren’t as dominant as they had been the year before, but they found a way to beat La Salle in a five-set nailbiter to take the crown.
In the fall, the Skipper girls returned to glory after a one-year title hiatus. With a new-look lineup, North surged in the second half of the year and beat South Kingstown for the championship.
7. A new era
The women’s basketball program at URI has struggled for a long time, but it looks like those days are over.
There were hints of what head coach Tammi Reiss was building in 2021, when Reiss won Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year honors. In the 2021-22 season, the Rams broke through even further, setting a new program record for wins and earning a WNIT berth. It was also the year in which the program began to capture imaginations; a key A-10 matchup in February drew more than 2,000 fans.
With Reiss inking a contract extension, the Rams are looking for more in their current season and got off to a 9-2 start.
8. Out with a bang
North Kingstown said goodbye to legendary field hockey coaches Julie Maguire and Kris Graham this past fall and sent them out with a trophy.
Maguire coached the Skippers for 33 years. Graham joined her as an assistant in 1994. The duo has been friends since elementary school and played together for the Skippers. The Skippers won 11 state championships in their tenure. In their final season before retirement, with a new opportunity in the Division I, non-state playoff bracket, the Skippers claimed the title to give their longtime coaches a fitting send-off.
9. NK soccer does it again
For the second year in a row, the North Kingstown girls soccer team won the state championship. The 2021 squad had taken a magical upset ride, but there was no surprise this time.
The Skippers went 12-2-2 in the regular season and put the gas pedal down in the playoffs, winning 5-1 in the semifinals and winning a finals rematch with La Salle by a 3-1 score.
Sophomore Ellie Bishop emerged as one of the best players in the state and won MVP honors.
10. Prout’s wild ride
Any championship team could round out this list, but Prout softball’s crazy playoff journey gets them the final spot in the top 10.
Seeded second, they won a single-elimination opening round game by a 2-1 score in walk-off fashion. In the winners bracket, they upset top-seeded East Greenwich with two runs in the seventh inning, after being no-hit previously. And with a spot in the championship on the line, the Crusaders outlasted Toll Gate 10-9 in a game that they trailed 6-0. In the finals, they beat Mt. Hope 3-2 in 10 innings for another walk-off victory.
The championship was the second all-time for Prout softball.
