The National High School Baseball Coaches Association released its state-by-state All-America teams this month, and Rhode Island’s squad features a pair of South Kingstown standouts in Jack Wentworth and Zac Zyons.
Wentworth and Zyons, both juniors, were varsity starters as freshmen on the Rebels’ 2018 state championship team. They went on to strong sophomore seasons last spring. Both have verbally committed to play Division I college baseball, with Wentworth pledged to Seton Hall University and Zyons to Bryant University.
The Rhode Island team features 18 players from nine schools. Bishop Hendricken and La Salle lead with four selections each, while South Kingstown, Portsmouth and Coventry have two apiece. North Providence, East Providence, West Warwick and Providence Country Day had one pick each.
The honorees are Bishop Hendricken’s Brad Lombardi, A.J. Guindon, Colin Lemieux and Danny Rice; La Salle’s Dave Marchetti, Jacob Gaudreau, Andrew Florio and Owen Zadrozny; Portsmouth’s M.T. Morrissey and Tim McGuire; Coventry’s Jayden Voelker and Loren Vaughn; North Providence’s Nick Conte, East Providence’s Cole Poissant; West Warwick’s Mason Provoyeur; and PCD’s Bennet Hicks.
Like Wentworth and Zyons, a number of the players have made commitments to D-I programs, including Lombardi to Boston College, Gaudreau to Bryant, Morrissey to Georgetown and Conte to Duke.
