The NECBL All-Star Game is coming to Cardines Field in Newport on Sunday, and seven players will represent the Ocean State Waves at the big game.
Ryan Gleason (Virginia Tech), Nick Payero (Seton Hall) and Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island College) are part of the South Division pitching staff. Gleason has a 2.07 ERA and ranks third on the team in strikeouts. Payero has been the Waves’ top starter with a 1.66 ERA and a team-best 22 strikeouts. Gamelin, the former South Kingstown High School standout, has saved two games for the Waves, while sporting a 1.00 ERA.
In the lineup, Nick Hassan (Kennesaw State) is starting at third base and Travis Honeyman (Boston College) will man an outfield spot. Hassan is tied for the team lead with five home runs. Honeyman has been the hottest hitter in the league, batting .492 with five homers and 20 RBI as of Tuesday.
The Waves also have catcher Johnny Tucillo (Stony Brook) and infielder Kyle Maves (Quinnipiac) in reserve spots. Tucillo is batting .279 with a pair of homers. Maves is batting .230 with four RBI.
URI’s Alex Ramirez, who’s hitting .311 for the Waves, is among the players in the NECBL Fan Vote to determine the last roster spot. Voting is open through Thursday.
The Newport Gulls were set to host the All-Star Game in 2020 and will now celebrate its return as the NECBL is back to full speed this summer. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m., with a Home Run derby at 3 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin at 4:40 p.m.
Tickets are a flat general admission price of $8 and can be purchased in advance at NewportGulls.com or at the gate.
Gulls sweep Waves in doubleheader
Newport took a 3-2 lead in the Pell Bridge Season Series with a doubleheader sweep of the Waves on Saturday at Old Mountain Field.
The teams were originally supposed to play a home-and-home set on Friday and Saturday, but Friday’s game was canceled due to field conditions in Newport and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader. The Gulls won the first game 3-1, breaking a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning. Slade Wilks had two hits to lead the Waves.
The Gulls won the nightcap 8-4. It was a 4-2 Newport lead into the seventh, when the Gulls tacked on four more runs. The Waves scored two in their last at-bat but couldn’t complete the comeback. Alex Ramirez had two RBI for the Waves.
Valley sent the Waves to a third straight loss on Tuesday, winning 9-2 at Old Mountain Field.
