NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown/Wickford Little League 12-year-old all-stars rallied from four runs down to win the District 3 championship 6-5 over Narragansett on Saturday night at Wilson Park.
North’s Evan Rodger broke a 5-5 tie when he hammered a solo home run over the left field wall during the top of the sixth inning, sending NKW on its way.
“It feels great after being down 4-0 and coming back in three innings and hitting the game-winning home run in the last inning,” Rodger said.
It’s the first district championship for NKW at the 12-year-old level since the merger of North Kingstown American and Wickford Little Leagues in 2018. Before that, the last 12s title for either league was in 2006, when Wickford won.
NKW had to win two wild games with Narragansett to come out on top. A 5-4 victory in the winners bracket final last Wednesday sent NKW into the championship. Narragansett stayed alive with a win over Chariho, then pushed North to the brink again.
“Narragansett, they’re a very, very solid team,” North manager Frank McGee said. “A well-coached team. Very fundamentally solid. And they gave us a battle. Fortunately, we just got one more run than they did and came out on top.”
North shortstop Will Clarke chipped in a walk, two hits, and an RBI, while the starting pitcher Jayden Maxwell, recorded two hits. On the mound, Maxwell pitched four innings and gave up four runs (one earned), on four hits and two walks, with one hit batter, and one strikeout.
Aidan Sullivan, a shortstop, topped the Narragansett bats with two singles and reached base on an error. Jack Beaumont-Roy took the ball for Narragansett and the right-hander tossed 4.2 innings, allowing five unearned runs on six hits and one walk, with a strikeout.
Beaumont-Roy was dominant early, retiring six of the first seven batters he faced.
“Jack really pounded the zone,” Narragansett manager Eric Kopf said. “He was terrific. And that’s what we told him that he needed to do. We were down arm wise, so we were pretty limited. After we got through him, we had to sort of figure it out on the fly. So, the game plan for him was to throw as many strikes as possible.”
Narragansett raced to an early lead. Maxwell walked Narragansett leadoff hitter Ed Audet, in the bottom of the first, and then gave up back-to-back singles to Sullivan and Hudson Lira, which loaded the bases. Audet scored the game’s first run on a passed ball.
Next, Narragansett extended its advantage to 3-0 when Sullivan and Lira scored after an error at third base.
In the second frame, Narragansett tacked on another run and went up 4-0 when Colton Fredette launched a sacrifice fly to center and drove in Declan Bellows.
North inched within 4-1 during the third inning when Clarke, who doubled down the third base line, scored after an error by the shortstop.
Then, in the fifth frame, the North bats really got going.
Rodger led off the inning with an infield hit, and then Maxwell batted the ball into the gap in left-center for a standup double, which put runners at second and third base.
Both runners scored on an error at second base, bringing North within 4-3.
Next, Charlie Sisson, who reached base on an error, scored and deadlocked the game at 4-4, following another error. North took a 5-4 advantage when Clarke hit an infield RBI single, which drove home Anthony Azzolina.
Narragansett evened the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Max Downey hit an RBI double and drove in Sullivan, who had singled, from second base.
Nevertheless, in the top of the sixth, Rodger crushed the first pitch he saw for a home run, putting North back on top for good, at 6-5.
A 25-minute rain delay ensued before Narragansett had its final at-bats in the bottom of the inning and tried to put one more rally together.
Luke Taliani led off with a single, and then Bellows reached base on an error.
But with two on and none out, relief pitcher Tommy McGee got Audet and Fredette to fly out, and Sullivan to ground out, which ended the ballgame.
Frank McGee never had a doubt, even when his team went down 4-0 early.
“I knew they had it in them after the other night,” McGee said. “And they just kept battling. We didn’t get off to the best start, but we hung in there. We kept taking good swings and Evan was Evan. And it was a team effort. We got help from the bullpen with Rocco (Coseglia) and Tommy and they’re just a great team right now and we’re just going to try to keep it going.”
Coseglia came on to pitch in relief of Maxwell in the fifth frame.
The hard-throwing right-hander inherited a runner and yielded one unearned run, on one hit, with one strikeout, over two-thirds of an inning.
It was a tough loss for Narragansett, but Kopf wanted his boys to hold their heads high after leaving it all out on the field. Most of the players are 11 years old, making the team perhaps the youngest in the tournament.
“It was an amazing accomplishment,” Kopf said. “There’s not too many Narragansett teams to get this far. It’s a really special group of kids. They’ve all been playing together for several years. We had a really young team this year. Eight of our 14 players were 11-year olds. So, they’re all coming back next year. And then, our 12-year olds, an exceptional group of kids. They’ll be moving on to middle school.”
Meanwhile, North will represent District 3 in the state tournament. North took a couple days off before they got back to practice.
“We’ll have to get back to work and we’ll go from there,” McGee said. “We’ll give the boys a day or two and let them get back together and get back at it. I think they’re all about baseball right now. So, we’ll keep them battling.”
And McGee believes North should ride high into the tournament.
“I think the boys should feel confident”, McGee said. “We know we’re playing great teams and anything can happen. So, we’ll play our best and see how it goes.”
North Providence Little League is hosting the state tournament, which is set to begin on Saturday. Portsmouth, Cumberland and Johnston are the other qualifiers.
