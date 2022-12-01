221201ind Hill.jpg

Surrounded by family, South Kingstown native and St. Andrew’s basketball standout Jami Hill signed a national letter of intent to continue her career at the College of Charleston last month. Hill began her career at South Kingstown High School, helping the Rebels to the 2020 Division I title, before heading to the prep ranks at St. Andrew’s, where she solidified herself as a D-I prospect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.