The University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team wants to cap off its historic season with a championship, and the quest begins Friday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
“It’s a new season and I’m trying to get that across to the team,” head coach Tammi Reiss said. “It’s a mentality. It’s one game at a time and you’ve got to come like your back’s against the wall and you’re fighting for your life. That’s the mentality you need because every team is going to come for you. I think we got that woe-is-me hangover off of us after the Dayton loss, and now it’s new. It’s 0-0. Let’s get to work and let’s go get this championship.”
That loss to the Flyers ended the regular season on a down note for the Rams. Dayton beat them twice in the final 10 days of the campaign to secure the league’s regular-season championship. For a Rhody team that set a program record for wins, the hardware is the missing piece.
“When you say you want to be champions, you put it out there for the whole universe to here. No one was more disappointed than our kids and us as coaches because we laid it on the line,” Reiss said. “It’s extremely disappointing. You have to let the kids deal with that. I had to deal with it. We took two days off after the Dayton game. But the message is, we’ve had two opportunities to win the championship – at home and at Dayton – and this is your third. You still have another opportunity, so you’ve got to shake that off. You deal with it, learn from it, regroup, refocus and you attack again. Now they’re hungry again. We’ve got to get better to put ourselves in another position to be champions.”
An A-10 tournament championship would also send the Rams to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history and the first since 1996. Rhody has been in the NCAA conversation but may be on the outside looking in without the automatic bid.
“I’m a realist. I don’t BS people. I don’t BS our team. We’re out right now, in my opinion,” Reiss said. “We lost to Dayton twice. They’re not going to put us in the tournament over an SEC, ACC, or a Big Ten team. Those leagues are extremely strong and unfortunately, those teams are beating each other back and forth. Teams that normally dominate and don’t lose are losing to teams on the bubble, so now those teams are getting quality wins – and that hurts us.”
The Rams are the No. 2 seed in the bracket and will face No. 7 St. Joseph’s or No. 10 Duquesne in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m.
“It’s knowing we have to play 40 minutes and be disciplined,” senior Emmanuelle Tahane said. “Winning a championship needs more than just showing up for the game. We have to bring a lot more to be able to be a champion.”
“We’ve had a progression,” said Marie-Paule Foppossi. “Now we just want to finalize it with a trophy. That would be great for the program.”
