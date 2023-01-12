Fran Dempsey has loved his years in the North Kingstown football family, but he knew it was time to put his own family first.
The head football coach for the Skippers is stepping down after three seasons at the helm. With two young daughters, it was becoming more and more of a challenge to juggle running a program with the demands and the joys of life at home.
“It’s tough balancing our crazy schedules with football,” Dempsey said. “It just became too much. The girls are getting older. I want to start getting them involved in sports. And it’s just hard on the family being a head football coach. It’s a lot of time away from the family and not being able to help out as much at home.”
Dempsey was an assistant coach for eight years under Joe Gilmartin as the Skippers rebuilt from three straight winless seasons into the premier public school program in the state. They didn’t miss a beat when Dempsey took the reins, winning another Division I title in 2021. Dempsey went 18-10 overall in his three seasons and 17-1 against fellow public-school teams.
“Really proud of what we accomplished,” Dempsey said. “I started teaching here after I graduated from URI. I was really fortunate to work with Joe Gilmartin. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. Being able to build the program up was great to be a part of.”
Desmpey is a native of Pennsylvania who went on to play as an offensive lineman at URI. He met his wife, Keri – a Massachusetts native – at the school and they decided to stay in the Ocean State. Fran began teaching at North Kingstown High School. Keri works overnights as a labor and delivery nurse at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence. They have a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old daughter.
Keri’s mother regularly drives down from Massachusetts to help out, but the balancing act was growing increasingly difficult. And Dempsey also didn’t want to miss out on family life.
“My daughters are getting older and I don’t want to miss out on them growing up or make them miss out on opportunities because of my busy schedule. A lot of people have told me that they are only this young once and that you have to cherish that age,” Dempsey said. “My wife, kids, and mother-in-law have made a lot of sacrifices for me over the years so that I could put 100 percent effort into coaching, and now it’s time for me to sacrifice for my family.
“In 30 years, when I look back at my life, I don’t want to regret putting my children and wife second to football or not giving them enough of my time. I know I won’t regret putting my family first and being there for them. It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make in my life, but I know it’s the right one for my family.”
Dempsey started to think it might be time before the season and solidified his decision in time to tell his staff before the Thanksgiving Day game. He informed athletic director Dave Tober and team members last week.
“It was hard to tell the players,” Dempsey said. “You spend a lot of time with them. I felt like I was letting them down, but I think they understood.”
Two of Dempsey’s assistant coaches have expressed interest in the head coaching position, and there is sure to be outside interest as well, given the progam’s success. Dempsey will be willing to help with the transition in any way he can and is looking forward to returning to the sidelines down the road, when his children are older. That was the path that Gilmartin took. Dempsey’s neighbor, Shane Lagor, a former head coach at West Warwick and assistant at North Kingstown, also stepped away when his children were young.
“Joe was in a similar situation when he had his kids,” Dempsey said. “He was an assistant at NK and stepped down. Then he came back. I remember Joe talking about it with Shane Lagor, and that kind of stuck in the back of my mind. A lot of coaches go through it. Football will always be there. It’s hard. Football has been a part of my life for a long time. It’s going to be different this fall. This is not a retirement, but more a temporary break from coaching. When the time is right and my daughters are older, I plan on returning to coaching.”
When Dempsey took over for Gilmartin, he was confident the program would continue to be successful in part because of the foundation that’s been laid. He believes the same will be true for the next head coach.
“I told the guys, ‘Just because I’m leaving, don’t think this can’t continue,’” Dempsey said. “With the program and the talent in town, as long as the kids continue to push themselves and work hard, it can continue to roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.