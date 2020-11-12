Prout made history on Saturday.
The girls cross country team captured the Class C championship at Deerfield Park in Smithfield. It’s the first title the program has ever won and it follows several years of the team knocking at the door. Prout finished second in 2016, 2017 and 2019, while also taking third in 2018. With five runners in the top 21 this year, the Crusaders broke through.
Prout’s performance highlighted a good day for several area teams and runners. North Kingstown’s girls finished second in Class A and the boys were fourth. South Kingstown’s girls took fourth in Class B. Narragansett’s Madeleine O’Neill followed up her freshman state title with a fourth-place finish in the Class C race.
The championship effort for Prout was led by sophomore Laurel McMahon, who placed sixth in 21 minutes, 28.08 seconds. Jessica Mastrandrea was next in ninth place, Sophia Abbott finished 12th, Julia Mastrandrea took 20th and Megan Williams was right behind her in 21st.
The finishes added up to 53 points, plenty to hold off second-place Moses Brown, which totaled 86 points. The Quakers had individual champ Sophia Gorriaran leading the parade and Eva Mermin in third, but Prout’s depth provided a significant boost. While Moses Brown’s fourth and fifth runners finished in the 30s, Prout had Julia Mastrandrea and Williams not far behind their lead pack. Sylvia Mayo was also right on pace in 27th, a sign of how good the team’s depth was.
Among other area teams, North Kingstown had the top showing. Despite being without two of its top three runners, the Skippers managed to finish as the Class A runner-up to La Salle. Olivia Joly led a trio of Skippers in 10th, with Ruby Nunnery in 11th and Jillian Blaser in 12th. Sophia DeGenova finished 15th and Tori Chace was 16th. La Salle was simply too good to catch. The Rams had five of the top six finishers, led by Kylie Armitage in first place.
La Salle also won the boys championship, with North Kingstown taking fourth behind the Rams, Hendricken and Cumberland.
Greg Pitturo paced the team in ninth place, with Jackson Borge in his footsteps for 10th. Joey Confessore finished 21st, Jack Toolin was 22nd and Cameron Ferrell finished 26th.
In Class B, South Kingstown’s girls put all their runners in the top 25. Erin Hurley led the charge in 10th, followed by Isabelle McDonald in 10th, Isabella Lawless in 17th, Avery Martin in 22nd and Olivia Kay in 25th.
The South Kingstown boys placed ninth. Nick Peters (31), Dan McGovern (34), Matt Burns (38) and T.J. Blechman (52) and James Reid (61) led the Rebels.
In addition to Prout’s success in Class C, Narragansett also made an impression. O’Neill’s fourth-place finish came in 20:34.29. Veronica Sabatino took 10th for the Mariners, Hannah Conlon finished 49th and Ava Pistacchio was 50th.
The Narragansett boys finished in fifth place. Adam Melnick led the charge in 12th, followed by Chase Flint (31), Maxwell Sherman (34), Bowen Healey (40) and George Fogarty (46).
The Prout boys team finished right behind the Mariners in sixth. Blake Sykes (21), Ethan Sweet (29), Jesse Fitzelle-Jones (35), Michael Garman (37) and Nathan Amalfetano (48) scored for the Crusaders.
Teams will be back in action Saturday for the state meet.
