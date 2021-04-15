NORTH KINGSTOWN — For the second week in a row, North Kingstown asserted itself as one of the top teams in the state but didn’t get the signature win it was looking for.
A week after seeing a 17-0 lead slip away in a loss to Bishop Hendricken, the Skippers led La Salle by two scores in the first half of Saturday’s game but were snowed under in the second half as the Rams pulled away for a 46-27 win.
“We got off to a good start. We’ve got to be able to figure out how to keep that start going and finish,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said. “We’ve got to work on finishing.”
The Skippers held their own without starting quarterback Donovan Carr, who is in COVID-19 protocol. In his first extended varsity action, sophomore Eddie Buehler threw four touchdown passes but was under constant pressure from an attacking La Salle defense. On the other side, the Rams churned up 366 yards rushing and surged to 20 unanswered points in the second half.
La Salle’s comeback reversed the result from the last meeting between the teams, when the Skippers stormed to a 35-0 win in the 2019 Division I semifinals.
With the early lead in the rematch, North Kingstown hoped for more of the same. After two empty possessions, Evan Beattie picked off a pass for the Skippers. On the next play, Buehler found Justin McCarthy on a wide receiver screen pass for a 25-yard touchdown. Max Rome’s PAT made it 7-0.
La Salle went nowhere on its next series and a bad snap on the ensuing punt gave the Skippers possession inside the La Salle 5-yard line. Two tackles for loss put the Skippers in a bad spot, but Buehler lofted a fourth-down pass to the end zone, where Tyler Pezza made a great catch for a touchdown. Rome upped the lead to 14-0 with the extra point.
A touchdown run by Jamezell Lassiter got La Salle on the board early in the second quarter, but the Skippers responded with another touchdown from Buehler to Pezza, who caught a pass short of the goalline and powered through two tacklers to hit paydirt, making it 21-6 with 3:46 remaining in the first half.
It seemed the Skippers would be feeling good at halftime, but those final 3:46 proved disastrous. La Salle marched 60 yards in two minutes, capped by a Corey Monteiro touchdown run. The two-point conversion made it 21-14. A misplay on the ensuing kickoff led to North Kingstown getting pinned at its own 2-yard line. An interception added to the trouble, though the Skippers quickly got the ball back on a T.J. Gormley fumble recovery.
But the Skippers still weren’t to halftime.
They punted with around a minute left, and La Salle went 42 yards in just over 30 seconds. Dimetri Iafrate made a full-extension, diving catch of a Dean Varrecchione pass for a touchdown. Pezza blocked the extra point to keep North Kingstown in front, but it was just a one-point halftime lead, 3:46 seconds after the lead had been 15.
“Just a bad way to end the quarter, going back to the same thing – we need to finish,” Dempsey said. “Letting them score going into the half was definitely a momentum swing their way. Going up in the first half, we had to play better defense.”
La Salle went hard to its ground game in the second half and took its first lead on a touchdown by Lassiter. The Skippers came back with a huge answer as Buehler hit Keith Mancini for a 73-yard touchdown, but the Rams just kept coming. Lassiter’s third touchdown of the day made it 32-27. Monteiro returned an interception 60 yards for another score, making it 40-27. Lassiter’s touchdown with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter locked up the final margin, with North Kingstown going nowhere on its last two possessions.
“They won the game up front this week,” Dempsey said. “Hats off to them. They kind of pushed us around a little bit.”
Lassiter totaled 138 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams. Jacob Gibbons was a workhorse, pounding out 197 yards on 30 carries.
Buehler completed 12 of 37 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Pezza had eight catches for 117 yards and two scores.
As was the case after the loss to Hendricken, the Skippers were left thinking about a potential playoff rematch. First, they’ll have to navigate a tough test Saturday as Burrillville comes to town. The Broncos are 2-0 in their first season in Division I.
“We’ll see these guys or Hendricken again,” Dempsey said. “We’ve got to pick up the pieces and regroup. Burrillville is a very good team so we’ve got to get ready for them.”
