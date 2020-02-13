When Dayton comes to the Ryan Center on March 4, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team will try to apply more pressure at the defensive end and execute better on offense.
Mostly, the Rams will try not to fall into a 17-0 hole.
That was the defining characteristic of Tuesday’s showdown between the top teams in the Atlantic 10 at the University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers, unbeaten in league play and ranked sixth in the nation, blitzed URI in the opening minutes, making nine of their first 11 shots to build a stunning 17-0 lead. URI missed its first nine shots.
The loss ended URI’s winning streak at 10, but isn’t likely to hurt its NCAA Tournament prospects much. It’s a Quad 1 loss for NCAA Tournament resume purposes. A win would have allowed the Rams to all but write their ticket to an at-large bid, but the loss doesn’t have an equal impact in the other direction.
After the early surge, URI actually outscored the Flyers over the next 34 minutes, but the first six had left them in far too deep a hole against one of the nation’s best teams. Dayton, with the nation’s second-most efficient offense, stretched the floor and didn’t turn the ball over, giving away just three in the first half. When it’s not forcing turnovers, URI’s strong defense often wobbles.
The Flyers’ own defense also clamped down. URI shot 29 percent from the field to Dayton’s 50 percent clip.
Even with those struggles, URI worked back to within nine points late in the first half, but a technical foul on the Rams’ bench set Dayton up for a five-point trip that bumped the lead back to 14. Fatts Russell scored the first four points of the second half to get it to 10, but the Flyers answered with an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Russell led the Rams with 19 points despite missing time due in the second half due to a cut on his forehead. Tyrese Martin scored 15, Jeff Dowtin had 11 and Cyril Langevine scored 10. Langevine also grabbed 13 rebounds, pushing him over 900 for his career.
Dayton was led by All-American Obi Toppin with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
URI will aim for a quick bounce back Saturday when it hosts St. Joseph’s, who is winless in A-10 play.
