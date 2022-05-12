It’s not easy to raise the bar when it’s already so high, but Ben Brutti did just that Monday in helping the South Kingstown High School baseball team to a key win.
The senior struck out 17 in a complete-game two-hitter as the Rebels beat Portsmouth 2-1 at Old Mountain Field.
“Today was a good win,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “Ben just pitched lights out and he needed to. We only had four hits. We needed him and he came through.”
The Rebels have won two of three games since a sweep at the hands of North Kingstown knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten. They split a series with La Salle before the win over Portsmouth on Monday. The Patriots had leapfrogged the Rebels for second place in the Division I-B standings, but the teams are now tied in the loss column.
After struggling to score in the North Kingstown series, the Rebels broke out with 11 runs in their series opener against La Salle last week. Eric Lindley pitched well in the win. The Rams took the next matchup 5-4.
Shaky defense has been an issue for the Rebels at times, and the bats have still been quieter than hoped. But none of that mattered on Monday. Of the 21 outs Brutti recorded, only four were on balls in play. Everything else was a strikeout. Brutti managed to stay efficient and completed seven innings for the first time this season. The two hits he allowed were both singles.
“His command is getting better and better,” Vellone said. “He’s throwing strike one right now and getting ahead. I even heard from someone that he hit 98 today. He was bringing it.”
South Kingstown managed just four hits of its own and stranded a host of runners, but took advantage of some wildness on the part of Portsmouth pitching. Colin Masseur and Gavin Rodman both took bases-loaded walks to make it 2-0 in the third. A sacrifice fly in the fourth got Portsmouth within a run, but Brutti rolled from there and the Rebels prevailed.
Going forward, the goal is to pair the good pitching with better baseball.
“They had four balls in play today and we made errors on two of them, so we’ve got to get better there,” Vellone said. “And we’re not hitting the ball the way we should. We’ve got to keep working.”
The other half of the home-and-home set with Portsmouth is set for Thursday. The Rebels will match up with another Aquidneck Island team after that as they face Middletown.
