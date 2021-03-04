CRANSTON — The North Kingstown hockey team practices shootouts from time to time, adding a little twist of competition and team-building when it does. A player takes his turn, and teammates can bet on whether he’ll score. If he doesn’t, the losers of the bet have to sprint. If he scores, they rest.
The Skippers were happy to sprint after a real shootout on Saturday – right into a celebration.
North Kingstown beat Warwick 4-3 in a semifinal shootout at Cranston Veterans Memorial Rink, punching its ticket to the championship series in dramatic fashion. Goalie Kyle Saleh made three saves in the shootout, and the Skippers converted four goals at the other end, winning it on Will Brew’s shot.
“The kids absolutely battled,” North Kingstown coach Bob Nabb said. “I thought we played them even. We had just as many chances, if not more, than they did. We executed really well.”
The third-seeded Skippers will face No. 1 Cranston West in the best-of-three Division II finals this weekend. The entire series will be at the Cranston rink, with game one set for Friday at 8 p.m., game two on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and game three, if necessary, on Monday at 7 p.m. Only parents and siblings of players can attend, but the games will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
It’s the first championship series appearance for the Skippers since the 2009-10 season, when they won the Division I-A title. Similar success was especially elusive for current players, who struggled through a two-win season in 2018-19 and failed to make the playoffs despite improvement last year.
“These guys have had a few tough years,” Nabb said. “They worked hard and they deserve this.”
The postseason is shorter this season, with single games in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds as opposed to the usual series, but the Skippers are making it memorable. They rallied for a 4-2 win over Mt. Hope/East Providence in Thursday’s quarterfinals to earn their first trip to the semis since the 2013-14 season.
The semifinal matchup was against a familiar foe. The Warwick co-op beat the Skippers 6-0 in the regular season just 10 days earlier, though North Kingstown had the advantage in shots on goal. Confident for the rematch, the Skippers came back from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to tie the game. After 15 scoreless minutes of overtime, the game went to the shootout. Regular-season games don’t ever get to shootouts – ending in ties if necessary – but the Skippers felt prepared thanks to their workouts.
“We do quite a lot of shootout stuff, so we were prepared for it,” Saleh said.
Conall Gately got the Skippers off to a strong start when he converted the first shot. Saleh followed with a save on Warwick’s Brady Martin.
“It’s goalie against shooter, so in my head, I was just saying, ‘I have to win this,’” Saleh said. “Especially a glove save – we all really like glove saves as goalies – it really confirmed to me that, ‘I’ve got this. I’m going to win the shootout for my team.’
Marcus Macchioni made it two in a row for the Skippers with a shot that trickled in after an initial stop. Another save by Saleh gave North Kingstown a commanding lead.
Tanner Wadovick was turned away on his chance, but Saleh made his third straight save. Nick Chabot couldn’t convert his chance and Warwick finally beat Saleh to keep the shootout going.
Brew ended it moments later. The sophomore went right, then veered back toward the middle and put a shot between the pads of Warwick goalie Nathan O’Keefe to secure the win.
“I have a lot of confidence in my guys,” Saleh said. “I knew they were going to score. Each goal got me more and more pumped up. Everyone’s working hard in practice, the coaches are doing a great job. I’m just glad we can get everything moving together in the same direction this year. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Macchioni, Wadovick and Damian Maltezo did the scoring in regulation for the Skippers, with Maltezo’s goal completing the comeback. It came on a five-minute power play, as the Skippers took advantage of a major penalty on Warwick for a hit from behind.
“The guys came back from a 3-1 deficit against a really good team that only had one loss all year,” Nabb said. “The kids really battled and they deserved the win.”
