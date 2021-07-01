Travis Honeyman had a hit on opening night for the Ocean State Waves. Then he had two in the second game. Then four in game three.
And amazingly, he just hasn’t slowed down.
The Boston College rising sophomore is hitting .558 in 12 games with the Waves. He has logged at least one hit in every game, with seven multi-hit contests. He also has four home runs.
Not that he’s paying attention.
“To be honest, I don’t worry about numbers at all. I don’t check my stats ever,” he said. “But everything is going well so far. We’ve put a lot of hard work in, so it’s good to see it when it pays off. There’s also going to be rough patches and I understand that, but right now it’s going well and I’m pretty happy about it. Just ride the wave.”
That outlook fits with his approach at the plate.
“Guys talk about little mechanical things in their swings,” Honeyman said. “I just try to go out there and hit the ball. That’s all I try to do.”
The success comes after a quiet first year at Boston College. Honeyman came off the bench as a freshman, getting only 14 at-bats. He had one hit. Playing every day with the Waves has been a welcome opportunity.
“Coming down here, it felt good to get into the steady pace of playing every day,” he said. “At BC, I was a role player as a freshman, I accepted my role. But it feels real good to come down here and play.”
A native of Massapequa, New York, Honeyman is the second member of his family to suit up for the Waves. Older brother Bobby was a standout for the 2017 Waves team, before an injury sent him home early. The Waves finished as the NECBL runner-up that year. Bobby was a 29th round pick in the 2018 Major League Draft out of Stony Brook by the Seattle Mariners and is now at Double A.
When Travis made summer plans, he looked no further. He’s staying with the same host family, the Joyces, and is thrilled with the experience so far.
“He loved it, and that’s why I’m here,” Travis said. “They thought it would be a good fit for me here. Everything has been awesome.”
