SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown High School hockey team earned its best win of the season on Wednesday and delivered a memorable comeback on Friday.
That made for a pretty good week, if not quite as good as hoped.
The Rebels beat first-place Coventry 5-4 in overtime for a signature win on Wednesday. Two days later, they salvaged a tie with Mt. Hope/East Providence thanks to two goals in the final 2:17 of the third period. A Saturday game with Nariho was postponed due to weather.
The results have the Rebels in second place in Division III, two points behind Coventry.
“We’re in a good place,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “It was good to get these points. We’ve just got to be ready to go and keep moving. We’re seeing a lot of things that we’ve been working on in practice and they’re starting to bring them into the games.”
The Rebels had lost their previous meeting with Coventry by a 5-1 score, but the performance was better than the score would suggest. With four wins in the five games since, the Rebels were confident they could make a push in the rematch. It wasn’t easy, but the Rebels managed to prevail in a back-and-forth thriller. South led 3-1 before three unanswered goals in the second period by the Oakers. Eison Nee tied the game in the third period and Nick Peters won it in overtime.
“We were ready to go right from the drop and we had a very solid effort,” Angeli said. “We were up 3-1 after the first period and we were feeling good. Second period, I think we got away from our structure and the way we play. Next thing you know, momentum really swung. We regrouped between periods and the kids came out and played great. It was relaly a solid effort in the third.”
The game-winner was the second goal of the night for Peters. In addition to Nee’s equalizer, Colin O’Grady and Cody Granville had the other goals for the Rebels. Sean Dwyer tallied two assists. Nee, O’Grady, Ben Paskalides and Garrett Kirwin each had one assist. Joe Bruno made 14 saves through two periods, before Hamilton Awe came on for the third and kept Coventry off the board with five stops.
“That was a big two points for us,” Angeli said. “It’s a catch-22 when it goes to overtime. They get one point. We get two. But we’ll take it.”
Looking to make it two wins in a row on the eve of the snowstorm, the Rebels came out slow and Mt. Hope/East Providence – which has just one win but has been playing teams tough – took advantage. The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Ryan Colson and held it into the third.
Granville got the Rebels back to even, but the Huskies answered less than a minute later on an Oliver Browne tally. When Riley Feeney made it 3-1 with 3:04 left, the Rebels were in deep trouble, careening toward a serious letdown after Wednesday’s big win.
“In the first period, we were flat. We killed a 5 on 3, had to kill a cuople of other penalties. We battled but we were fighting it. We weren’t sharp,” Angeli said. “Second period, we got more into the flow and the third period was just back and forth. I thought we controlled things quite a bit in the third period but we just couldn’t get one.”
But there was still time left for South’s high-powered top line to do its thing. O’Grady scored with 2:17 remaining to make it 3-2, with an assist to Granville. Just 18 seconds later, Granville glided in from the left wing and beat goalie Brett Therien to tie the game.
The Rebels had several chances to break the deadlock in the remainder of the third period and in overtime but couldn’t get another one past Therien, who finished with 35 saves. His last was a big one, as he turned away Granville on a rush. Awe finished with 14 saves for the Rebels.
“Down 3-1 with about two and a half minutes left, I give the guys a lot of credit for getting that game to overtime,” Angeli said. “It was just one of those games.”
Next for the Rebels is a matchup with Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton on Friday. It’s the start of a busy stretch run for the Rebels, who will play their final eight games in about three weeks. And all of them will be important. Five teams have emerged as capable contenders, but only four will make the playoffs.
“It’s a logjam with the first five, so it’s going to be really tight,” Angeli said. “We’ve got to keep battling.”
