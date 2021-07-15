NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho ended a strong run for the North Kingstown/Wickford Little League 11-year-old all-stars in the District 3 Tournament, winning 4-2 in the losers bracket final on Tuesday night at Wilson Park.
Finishing as one of the last three teams standing should set the table for the 12-year-old tournament next year, while also leaving some meat on the bone.
“It was a good run,” manager Joe Baker said. “The best takeaway is we’ll have a solid group of 12-year-olds coming back next year and that’s huge. This is a building year. We’re building a foundation. They get to come back and keep playing baseball on the same field.”
NKW had opened the tournament with two straight wins before falling to Warwick Continental American in the winners bracket final last week. Tuesday’s game against Chariho was a rematch of a second round game – which NKW won – but the script flipped the second time around.
Each team scored a run in the first inning before Chariho took a 2-1 lead in the second. Two runs in the fourth inning expanded the advantage. NKW tried to get a rally going in the sixth, scoring one run and getting the tying run on base, but was unable to complete the comeback.
“Tough loss to Continental. We said, ’Let’s give it a go and try to come back,’” Baker said. “We beat them last week, but they were able to come back and take us tonight.”
Cole Kizzee went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the NKW offense. Evan Rodger was 1-for-3 with the other RBI. Brody Marshall scored one run.
Tommy McGee pitched three strong innings before giving way to Ricky Whyte and Rodger in the late innings.
Jonathan Kent drew a walk to start the comeback effort in the sixth. After two strikeouts, Kizzee smacked a base hit to score a run and make it 4-2. Representing the tying run, Rodger drew a walk, but Chariho reliever Landon Charette ended the threat with a strikeout.
Stranded runners was an unfortunate theme for NKW, which left eight runners on base.
“Tough game,” Baker said. “We left a lot of guys on base.”
While it was a disappointing end, the season was a fun ride.
“It wasn’t in the cards tonight,” Baker said. “Like I said to the kids, we guarantee coming here, cheering each other on and having a fun time. We can’t guarantee a win, but everybody left here with a smile on their face. That’s the important thing.”
