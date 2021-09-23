NORTH KINGSTOWN — Despite a host of new faces on both sides, Tuesday’s state championship rematch was pretty similar to the original.
The four-time reigning champion North Kingstown girls volleyball team swept past rival South Kingstown for a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory in Division I action. The win comes about four months after the Skippers swept the Rebels for the state title.
On its new quest, North Kingstown is 4-0, continuing the win streak that’s now into a fifth season. After some tense moments early in matches with Prout and Coventry, the Skippers have posted sweeps in their last two outings.
“It’s been really fun,” senior Cassidy Cole said. “It’s been interesting to see how different it is, but it’s been really fun.”
The loss was the first of the season for South Kingstown, which beat Portsmouth and East Greenwich before winning a five-set thriller over the same Prout team that gave North Kingstown all it could handle. The Rebels have three standouts back from last year’s runner-up team but they’re playing alongside teammates with little varsity experience. There’s also a new coach at the helm, with former West Warwick assistant Dan Perry taking over for Jackie Elmer.
“We’ve been coming into the gym every day working hard and playing hard,” Perry said. “I think we’re progressing every day, which is nice to see. It’s a long season and we’re just trying to find our way and be ready for the stretch run.”
The opening set in Tuesday’s match was close throughout, but the Skippers stayed in front from the time they took a 4-3 lead in the early going. The Rebels were within a point on several more occasions, only to see the Skippers hold them off. The final one-point margin came at 23-22. From there, North Kingstown got a kill from Abby Ryno and an ace from Ella Maack for a 25-22 win.
“I was really excited to face them,” Cole said. “I have a lot of friends out there so it was cool to see them. It was fun just going out there and seeing what was going to happen.”
The Rebels took a 2-0 lead in the second set, but it was all Skippers after that. A kill by Jillian Rogers, three consecutive aces by Molly Matthews and kills by Ryno and Shelly Rountree sparked a run of 10 consecutive points. The Skippers stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way, winning on a service error.
South Kingstown made its best push in the third set. Kills by Natalia Maccarone and Ava Brock, plus two blocks by Ava Wentworth put the Rebels in front 12-9, and they stayed in the lead for much of the set. But even with its new-look lineup, North Kingstown continued to flash its winning pedigree. Down 21-17, the Skippers won eight of the next nine points to take the game and the match. Cole had two kills and an ace to power the push. A kill by Ryno finished off the victory.
“I think it’s just our high energy, everybody supporting everybody,” Cole said. “We all know there’s a lot of new people out there and we’re going to make mistakes, but we just keep going and try to get it next time.”
The Skippers will look to keep the good times going when they host Portsmouth on Tuesday. South Kingstown has another tough one on Thursday as it hits the road to face Coventry.
“It’s day by day,” Cole said. “We don’t really talk about wins and losses. It’s just go out there and do your best and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.