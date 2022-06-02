NARRAGANSETT – A 7-1 lead turned into a 13-13 tie, but the Narragansett boys lacrosse team didn't panic.
Two goals in the final three minutes broke the deadlock and sent the Mariners to the Division III championship with a 15-13 semifinal win over PCD/St. Raphael on Wednesday night.
“Grit and hard work – those are the most important things,” senior Zach Maciel said. “We let things get messy. That's kind of our style. But we make it work.”
The second-seeded Mariners will meet No. 1 Pilgrim in the D-III final on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Cranston Stadium. It will be the second title game appearance in four seasons for the Mariners, who lost the 2019 championship game to Westerly.
“We're looking for revenge,” senior George Fogarty said. “Me and Zach were part of that team freshman year. We had beaten Westerly in the regular season and they got us in the championship. We're definitely looking to get it this year.”
Narragansett had no trouble with PCD/St. Raphael in the regular-season finale, winning 16-6 to clinch the No. 2 seed. It looked like more of the same when the Mariners raced to a 7-1 lead in the opening quarter of the rematch.
But the Knights steadily chipped away, making it 9-5 at halftime, then 11-8 heading into the fourth quarter. They also scored the first goal of the fourth quarter to get within two. Narragansett's Colin Patrick restored the three-goal lead soon after, but the Knights took their comeback effort to a new level when they scored the next three goals to make it a 12-12 game.
Fogarty broke the tie on a goal with 5:37 left, but the Knights pulled even again less than a minute later. They had a chance to take the lead soon after but Shane McNally made a save on a close range shot to keep the score tied.
With 2:41 left, the Mariners broke through. Maciel found some space on a run around the back of the net and buried what proved to be the game-winner. It was a special moment for a senior who missed a chunk of the season with an injury.
“This is my second game back,” Maciel said. “I dislocated my AC joint. I was kind of like, 'Coach, I'm getting mad.' He put me in at attack and I was just waiting. I just needed the ball once or twice in the last couple of minutes. It was definitely nice to get that opportunity. It wasn't one I was going to throw away.”
Thirty-six seconds later, Dante Iannelli put the exclamation point on the big finish with a goal at the 2:05 mark. The Mariners shut down the PCD attack from there and celebrated the finals berth.
"It's a game of runs,” Fogarty said. “They definitely had a bigger run than us, but we just came back. We knew what we had to do.”
Patrick and Noah Gartner scored three goals each to power the attack, helping pick up the slack for Braden Massey, who was out with an injury. Iannelli had two goals and three assists. Fogarty tallied two goals and two assists. Maciel, Colin Flynn, Pieter Mushen and Jackson Fogarty tallied one goal apiece. Lucas Masson picked up two assists. McNally finished with 10 saves.
The next challenge for the Mariners will be a big one, with Pilgrim carrying an unbeaten record into the finals. The Patriots won two regular-season matchups with Narragansett, the first one by a 9-4 score and the second by a 15-4 margin.
