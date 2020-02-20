The Curtis Corner Middle School girls basketball team captured the state championship on Thursday with a 39-28 victory over Ponaganset at Cranston High School East. Seeded fourth, the Cougars turned it on in the playoffs, beating Western Hills in the quarterfinals, upsetting top-seeded Barrington in the semis and handling Ponaganset for the title. Team members are Maysen Hill, Finley Carr, Sophie Mahar, Victoria Hancock, Abby McDonald, Kayli Vesterholm, Celine Barbera, Grace Martone, Sierra Thompson, Lily George, Samantha Kimber, Airiana Frye, Kenzi Barker, Samie Murphy, Kaya Nuttall, Ella Martin, Moira Haxton and Mia Iemma.

sports@independentri.com

