South Kingstown won the girls team title and Narragansett’s Cole Francis starred at the freshman cross country state meet on Monday at Deerfield Park in Smithfield.
The Rebel girls claimed first place in the team standings, edging out La Salle, Barrington and North Kingstown. Emma Soffientino and Matilda Soffientino both finished in the top eight to lead the Rebels, Emma in third and Matilda in eighth. Ava Hayes finished 16th, Greta Dahl took 34th and Aine Murrin finished 36th to round out the scoring. The Rebels totaled 37 points, beating runner-up La Salle by seven.
Francis has burst onto the scene for Narragansett this fall as one of the varsity team’s top runners. Against his own peers, he finished as the state runner-up. Francis crossed the line in 13 minutes, 36.10 seconds, just behind champion Logan Halliwell of Lincoln.
Two other local runners finished among the top 12. North Kingstown’s Keaton Diehl was 11th and South Kingstown’s Elliot Roman was 12th.
North Kingstown was the top area boys team in fifth. Also scoring for the Skippers were Ben Monaco in 15th, Jack Vieira in 55th, Kelsey Hurwitz in 58, and Owen Dove in 66th.
In addition to Roman, South Kingstown had Thomas Richardson in 18th, Garrett Kirwin in 25th and Kerrell Martinez in 42nd.
Also competing for Narragansett was Marco Campopiano, who finished 108th.
The Prout boys finished 13th in the team race. Lucas Hennessey led the way in 74th, Donald McKeirnan was 81st, Sam Grosso was 82nd, Andrew Gudz finished in 116th and Stone Fortune was at 117.
On the girls side, North Kingstown finished fourth. Hailee Pomeranz led the charge in 18th, Clare Carroll took 28th, Kendall Boutelle was 40th, Morgan Paxton was 47th and Megan Ferrell finished 64th.
Prout had one girl competing. Mary McMahon finished 25th.
