Bob Cavanagh has presented many trophies in his role as Rhode Island Interscholastic League sport director for boys soccer.
This one was extra special.
When South Kingstown won the state championship on Nov. 21, it ended a title drought that had lasted since 1992, when Cavanagh was the head coach of the Rebels.
“I was lucky enough to be there to witness that,” Cavanagh said of the championship return. “We’ve been in the semifinals or the finals something like 70 percent of the time since 1992. Always came up short. It was usually a real tough loss. We lost in a shootout 5-4. We lost 3-2 after having two of our best players carted off the field to the hospital. We had quite a few misfortunes. To see them do that finally was very satisfying.”
Cavanagh coached the Rebels from the program’s inception in 1977 until 2007, and also served as the school’s athletic director for many years. His teams won championships in 1986 and 1992. The program remained a powerhouse, with only two losing seasons since 1992, but the top prize was elusive. They were the runners-up five times. In both 2018 and 2019, they lost in the semifinals.
The coaching torch was passed from Cavanagh to Scott Rollins, who coached the boys for eight seasons then took over the girls program in 2016. Mike Giles – who had played for Cavanagh – was the boys coach in 2016 and 2017, leading the team to a runner-up finish in 2017. Former URI star Adam Howarth took over in 2018.
“Adam has done a great job with them the last few years,” Cavanagh said. “I was at the state semifinal last year and I saw them lose. That was a very good team, too, that lost in the semifinals. As everybody knows, a lot of it is luck. You can’t only be good. You have to be lucky, especially in the game of soccer.”
The 1992 championship team has a prominent place in Cavanagh’s memory bank. His oldest son, who went on to play at Clemson, was a freshman, part of a talented group of young players. Their play was important but more crucial was the welcome they received from the team’s veterans.
“All these kids on club teams come in. South County has always been top notch. When those kids come in, they’ve already been very successful,” Cavanagh said. “Now they’re coming in with four different age groups who have competed since they were 7 or 8 years old. There are cliques. One of the jobs a coach has a tough time doing, in any sport but particularly in a sport where there’s a lot of club activity by age group, is to break those cliques down and to make a cohesive unit.
“That year, I remember the first week of practice like it was yesterday. When those freshmen were going against the seniors, they held their own. And rather than show any animosity, those seniors grabbed hold of those kids, and we were a team early in that season.”
The Rebels went 13-1-4 and beat Bristol 2-1 in the championship game. Cavanagh still remembers the late save that kept his team in the lead.
“I always credit Seth Kelly,” Cavanagh said. “He was an all-state goalkeeper. He made a save for the ages late in that final game. It was on the front page of the Providence Journal. It was a flat-out horizontal, tip of your fingers save that just pushed the ball wide of the post.”
Before that bit of heroics, Cavanagh had been substituting bench players, and things started to go sideways.
“I let my heart rule my brain that day. Things started to fall apart quickly,” Cavanagh said. “Bristol, that was their last game as a high school, so being down 2-0, there was no quit in those kids. I think I underestimated that. They scored a goal when I started to sub. From that point on, the tide turned. I was trying to get things adjusted, trying to get the starters back and one of the Bristol kids came down and ripped a shot that to this day I thought was in. I tell Seth Kelly every time I see him, ‘That save that you made saved my life.’ I would never have been able to live that down.”
Securing the win meant a happy ending for a team that had it all.
“To me, wins and losses don’t matter in high school,” Cavanagh said. “You want to win. That’s your goal, for sure. But it’s getting to participate, getting to be part of a team. That year, we got all of it, all wrapped in one. That was a real team.”
Watching this year’s championship from the sidelines brought back memories. The Rebels raced to a 3-0 lead against Tolman in a dominant first half.
“South for that first half, they just overwhelmed Tolman,” Cavanagh said. “It was very impressive. They put on a clinic.”
At halftime, Cavanagh stood in front of the bleachers and chatted with parents, several of whom are former players of his or students he taught. It was the same story for last year’s girls team that won the championship.
“That was special to see the next generation come up and play,” he said. “Likewise for the girls team the last few years – to see all those boys and girls who were children of former players, it’s been fun. To me, it’s like a big family.”
And the family was celebrating that day. As the director of soccer, Cavanagh doesn’t cheer or root for anybody, but he was certainly happy about the final score.
COVID-19 protocols meant everyone in attendance was wearing a mask. It was a good time for Cavanagh to be wearing one.
“As the director of soccer, I have to stay neutral,” Cavanagh said. “I’m very glad I had a mask on because I was smiling from one ear to the other.”
