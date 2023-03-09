230309ind WrestlingSA.jpg

Connor Swaim on the medal stand at the New England championship meet.

 Submitted photo

Connor Swaim made North Kingstown wrestling history this past weekend as the first Skipper to ever be a New England finalist. The senior won a 3-1 thriller in the semifinals to make the championship bout. He finished as the runner-up at the regional meet, which was held at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Coventry’s Hayden Myers won the title with a win over Swaim in the finals.

