Connor Swaim made North Kingstown wrestling history this past weekend as the first Skipper to ever be a New England finalist. The senior won a 3-1 thriller in the semifinals to make the championship bout. He finished as the runner-up at the regional meet, which was held at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Coventry’s Hayden Myers won the title with a win over Swaim in the finals.
