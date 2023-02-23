Trying to finish strong in a challenging season, the North Kingstown hockey team fell 4-0 to East Greenwich on Friday night at the West Warwick Civic Center. Ben Davis made 30 saves in net, but the Skippers couldn’t push a goal across at the other end. The loss dropped the Skippers to 1-12-1 in their first season in the state’s top division.
Should social media companies continue to be immune from liability for the content its users produce?
This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases that could upend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, an act which provides general immunity for websites and social media companies from the content its users provide. The act, which is often credited in the foundation of the modern internet, was initially passed as a way to shield internet companies from bad faith lawsuits but has, in recent years, drawn complaints from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Republican lawmakers say social media companies have too much power to limit right-leaning views on their platforms. Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, feel the act is responsible in many ways for misinformation on the internet by allowing companies to avoid accountability for the information their sites deliver to the general public. Should social media companies continue to be immune from liability for the content its users produce or should the laws stay the way they are now to encourage free expression of ideas on the internet? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
