Trying to finish strong in a challenging season, the North Kingstown hockey team fell 4-0 to East Greenwich on Friday night at the West Warwick Civic Center. Ben Davis made 30 saves in net, but the Skippers couldn’t push a goal across at the other end. The loss dropped the Skippers to 1-12-1 in their first season in the state’s top division.

