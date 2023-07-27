The Slocum Baseball Club is headed toward the Rhode Island Connie Mack playoffs with a 4-8 record. The team, made up mostly of North Kingstown players, has shown improvement from last summer and was sitting at 4-4 before dropping its last four. Slocum was set to close out the season on Wednesday against West Warwick. The playoffs begin next week.
Would you rather deal with the hot summer heat or the cold and snow of winter?
It’s the peak of summer in Southern Rhode Island and while that may be welcome news to those with plans to hit the beach, many others are hoping for a break from oppressive temperatures that doesn’t look like it will come for quite some time. This week, Governor Dan McKee issued a reminder to Rhode Islanders that the state offers cooling centers at various points in Rhode Island and urged residents to take caution in the warm weather to stay healthy and safe. “Extreme heat can be a serious health concern for anyone,” McKee said. “However, it’s particularly dangerous for younger children, older adults, and people with underlying health issues. With the temperatures we are seeing, people should be checking on each other, staying well hydrated, limiting their exposure to the heat, and watching for signs of heat-related illness.” The warm temperatures have us (almost) longing for the fall and winter but what about you? Would you rather deal with the oppressive heat of July and August or the cold and unrelenting chill of winter? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.
