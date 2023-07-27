The Slocum Baseball Club is headed toward the Rhode Island Connie Mack playoffs with a 4-8 record. The team, made up mostly of North Kingstown players, has shown improvement from last summer and was sitting at 4-4 before dropping its last four. Slocum was set to close out the season on Wednesday against West Warwick. The playoffs begin next week.

