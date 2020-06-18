Rhode Island’s Jackson Coutts signed a free agent contract with the Washington Nationals, Monday morning. The Orono, Maine native likely would have heard his name called in the 2020 MLB Draft, had the pandemic-affected event not been shortened to just five rounds, from its typical 40.
Before his junior season came to an abrupt end due to COVID-19, Coutts was hitting a blistering .451, which was the country’s 14th-best average. He also ranked ninth nationally in slugging percentage (.824), 11th in hits per game (1.77) and 12th in doubles per game (0.54).
Coutts went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI in a win at Maryland, and combined for four hits, four walks, three runs and an RBI in Rhody’s series split at 25th-ranked Arizona. The following week, he earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Week honors, after going 8-for-12 (.667) with two home runs and four doubles in a series at Delaware State.
In just 13 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, Coutts had 23 hits - including seven doubles and four homers - 15 runs scored and 12 batted in. Overall, he slugged .824 and had a .525 on-base percentage.
Coutts set the stage for this year’s breakout with a solid summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League last year. Playing for the Falmouth Commodores, he batted .293 with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI. His father, Mike, is a former coach in the Cape League, with the Cotuit Kettleers.
Coutts is the seventh Ram to sign with an MLB team since head coach Raphael Cerrato took over as URI’s head coach in 2015.
