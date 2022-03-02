SOUTH KINGSTOWN - URI’s final game in Kingston this season looked all too familiar.
The Rams played well for stretches but hit costly rough patches. Poor free throw shooting popped up again. A big second-half rally gave way to a faltering finish.
St. Louis took advantage of it all and won 80-74 on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.
“We battled. We came up short,” URI head coach David Cox said. “It is unfortunate, but sometimes that’s life. You can get better and still not necessarily get the outcome.”
The loss puts the Rams at 14-14 overall and 5-11 in Atlantic 10 play, with one game remaining in the regular season on Saturday at St. Joseph’s. URI is in danger of getting slotted into one of the two play-in games at the Atlantic 10 tournament, reserved for the bottom four teams in the league.
Off a win over last-place Duquesne on senior day, the Rams played the same kind of game at times, even with the uptick in competition against a St. Louis team that is in the top half of the league standings. Rhody held its own on the glass and shot well from the field. The Rams also limited turnovers to 10 but couldn’t avoid their other most common pitfall. The Rams made just 10 of 22 free throws. The misses included two down the stretch that would have tied the game if they had gone in.
“We’ve played some really even games with teams and maybe even better than them,” Cox said. “But our achilles heel, whether it’s turnovers or free throws, keeps rearing its ugly head. Tonight, just like last game, we controlled our turnovers for the most part. We had 10 today. That’s in the range of winnable games. But when you miss 12 free throws in a four or five point game, that’s going to come back and haunt you.”
URI led by as many as 10 in the first half, flashing crisp offensive execution and steady defense. And then everything changed. From a 30-20 deficit with 6:06 left, St. Louis out-scored the Rams 19-3 before halftime. Rhody missed seven of eight shots, after previously sitting at 50 percent. Two Gibson Jimmerson 3-pointers off URI gifts - an offensive rebound and a turnover - gave the Billikens their first lead since the opening minutes. With St. Louis holding for the last shot before the break, Fred Thatch drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds to make it 39-33.
The Billikens were threatening to turn the game into a blowout when they hit a dry spell of their own. With URI ramping up its defense, the Billikens didn’t make a field goal for six minutes. Sparked by seven straight points from Sebastian Thomas, the Rams turned a 15-point hole into a 63-63 tie.
Jimmerson ended the St. Louis drought with a 3-pointer but the Rams kept coming, regaining the lead at 67-66 on a runout by Jeremy Sheppard. After a St. Louis bucket, Sheppard scored again inside for a 69-68 lead.
That would be URI’s last advantage as St. Louis scored six straight points. The Rams stayed within range on a driving layup by Makhi Mitchell and a free throw by Ishmael Leggett, but two missed free throws were mixed in, keeping St. Louis in front 74-72.
Thatch hit the shot of the game soon after, finding himself open at the top of the key for a 3-pointer that made it 77-72 with 1:19 left. A URI turnover was followed by a Jordan Nesbitt dunk, and the Rams never recovered.
“It was a one possession, two possession game with a minute and a half, two minutes left,” Cox said. “That’s plenty of time. That’s not panic time. It’s execution time. And we just didn’t execute adequately down the stretch.”
Like the free throws and the turnovers, that’s a familiar story.
“When you go through a stretch like we’ve gone through, guys are so hungry to get a win and so close,” Cox said. “In those times, angst works against you. You’ve really got to be calm and composed and you’ve got to get organized. We have not thrived in those positions throughout the year.”
Jimmerson led all scorers with 22 points and Thatch scored 21. Yuri Collins had 10 points and nine assists for the Billikens.
Sheppard paced URI with 16 points. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. A switch in the starting lineup had the Mitchell twins opening the game on the bench in favor of Malik Martin and Antwan Walker. The duo also sat for the final 14 minutes of Saturday’s game.
“I just thought the energy we finished the last game with, was with that group, so I wanted to continue with that energy,” Cox said.
URI visits St. Joseph’s Saturday at 1 p.m.
