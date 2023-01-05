The Narragansett girls basketball team played well defensively on Friday night but couldn’t overcome its own offensive struggles in a 37-23 loss to Rocky Hill in non-league action.
Online Poll
Are you disappointed with the lack of snow so far this winter?
It's a new year in Southern Rhode Island but you'll have to forgive us if it doesn't quite feel like a typical January as temperatures continue to hover in the 40-50 degree range and the area has only seen a dusting or two of snowfall this season so far. For many local residents, the lack of snowfall is a blessing and means less time spent shoveling and far less danger driving to and from work. For others, it means winter doesn't quite feel like winter yet as sledding down large hills, snow days and snowball fights are some of the most fun activities for families this time of year. How do you feel? Are you disappointed with the lack of snow so far this winter? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Girls Basketball: Rebels win Westerly tourney again
- Boys Hockey: Gulls end 2022 with a bang
- Local heating company comes through for family in need
- Boys Hockey: Prout hits high notes in tourney
- Girls Basketball: Friendly rivalry adds new chapter to Mahar family’s hoop tradition
- McKee pledges to ‘keep momentum’ in inaugural address
- Photos: Narragansett swim rolling again
- Boys Basketball: Mt. Pleasant keeps NK sliding
Most Popular
Articles
- URI architecture students unveil study, proposals for Galilee
- Plastic bag ban set to begin in Narragansett next week
- The View From Swamptown: The history of Boston Post Road is a winding one indeed
- 2022 Year in Review: Year’s biggest issues in Narragansett will come to define 2023
- 2022 Year in Review: Inflation, changing demographics helped define the year in Southern Rhode Island
- Business Roundup: Father, daughter partnership proving quite a treat
- 2022 Year in Review: New, familiar faces helped shape year of changes in SK
- Girls Basketball: NK's Rogers reaches 1,000
- 2022 Year in Review: Controversies caused a stir in NK in 2022
- Local heating company comes through for family in need
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- URI architecture students unveil study, proposals for Galilee (4)
- Letter: Dzwierzynski’s position is an ill-gotten gain (2)
- Letter: Dzwierzynski criticism was short on facts (1)
- Letter: Dzwierzynski chooses politics over duty (1)
- The View From Swamptown: Christmas in Wickford is a time where joyful memories are made (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.