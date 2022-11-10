PAWTUCKET — A memorable postseason run for the South Kingstown girls tennis team ended one step shy of a championship.
After upset wins over No. 4 Westerly and No. 1 Lincoln School, the fifth-seeded Rebels needed one more to claim the trophy. No. 2 Ponaganset denied that bid, edging the Rebels 4-2 in Saturday’s Division II final at Slater Park.
“We really did try our best,” freshman Alexa Clark said. “We went out there and we did what we could. I think everyone gave it their all.”
South Kingstown was the only team seeded outside the top three in its division to make a championship match in Rhode Island girls tennis this season, but it didn’t come from completely out of nowhere. The Rebels went 9-4 in the regular season and won six of their final seven matches. They were plenty competitive against the top teams in the division.
“When we hit the biggies, we always seemed to lose 4-3,” head coach Mary Lou Morissette said. “We knew we were in it. It was just a matter of getting that opportunity. The girls came through.”
The upset ride began with the quarterfinal win over Westerly. Lincoln School was next and entered the semifinal matchup with an undefeated record. South had come close to them, though, losing 4-3 in a September match that came down to a wild tiebreaker. In the rematch, the Rebels won two singles matches and two doubles matches to hand the Lynx their first loss.
“The last time we played them, it was really close, so we were hoping we could turn it around,” said No. 2 singles player Zoe Pollack.
Pollack and Clark picked up wins on the singles court. Bonnie Moore and Tessa O’Sullivan won at No. 1 doubles, and Ella Bousquet teamed with Alexa Rollins for a win at No. 3 doubles. Pollack delivered the clinching point.
“I thought it was going to end when we played Lincoln School, but surprisingly it didn’t,” senior Emma Davis said. “We just pushed through.”
Ponaganset lined up in the finals as another squad that had beaten the Rebels in a tight regular-season match, and the second meeting was also close.
Clark continued a spectacular freshman season with the first point on the board, a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles. Ponaganset banked wins in the next three matches that concluded. Katy Helly and Aiofe Blais topped Emma Nazario and Aster Rusell 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles; Aly Pezza beat Danica Mason 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles; and Sydney Hunt and Olivia Clavin topped Rollins and Bousquet 7-6, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Those victories put the Chieftains on the doorstep of the title, but the Rebels kept fighting. O’Sullivan and Moore shook off a first-set loss and fought through a three-set grinder to win at No. 1 doubles, prevailing 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Two matches were still being contested at that point, and South Kingstown had a lead in both. Pollack was on top 2-1 in the third set at No. 2 and Davis was ahead 3-2 in the third set at No. 3 singles.
Ponaganset had a big finish, though, as Emily Pierce rallied from the 3-2 hole at No. 3 by taking four straight service games. Her 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win locked up the title for the Chieftains.
“It was very evenly matched,” assistant coach Ron Matteson said. “Good team and they played smart tennis.”
The loss was tough given how tight it was. But everything that came before made it a very successful campaign for the Rebels.
“It was really amazing. We had five freshmen on the team and everybody just came together,” Davis said. “We made it this far in my whole time here. With Alexa Clark and so many girls coming back, I think they’re going to go really far next year.”
